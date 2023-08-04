Key Biscayne's culinary scene boasts an array of inventive burger options that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Skip the ordinary and dive into extraordinary burger creations at our participating #TasteOfKeyBiscayne restaurants for an exceptional dining experience this Friday, August 4th!

Toscana Mare

Located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience with delectable cuisine and a superb wine selection.

On this Friday, treat yourself to our perfectly prepared special burger!

Open for inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!

Beach, perfect sliders, cold brew and sweet potatoes fries… the perfect Friday

DUNE is the stylish, yet casual, beach lounge at The Ritz-Carlton's beach for global appetizers, gourmet burgers & champagne.

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Costa Med Bistro

Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Offering Indoor & Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout.

Reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious? Try our special Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait, and so are the fries!!!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Rice / Black Beans / Tomato Basil

Main Course: Asado Negro (Eye Round) / Chicken Spinach / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Evoo & Fresh Mozzarella

Side Dishes: Paella / White Rice / Yuca / Grilled Veggies

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Friday, try their specialty, the Pekin Duck. Reputed to be the best in South Florida!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Not in the mood for a burger? Try one of our delicious sandwiches, like our Italian sandwich in a freshly baked baguette

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D'Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284

Donut Gallery

Is there anything better than a diner burger? Try ours this Friday.

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week! Serving breakfast any time of the day.

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. To reach us, call (305) 361-9985

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

What says “Burger Friday” more than a perfectly cooked burger and fries, enjoyed beachside under the shadows of the Lighthouse or the calmness of No Name Harbor and Boaters Grill?

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Sake Room

This Friday, we are featuring our WAGYU BEEF STONE! must try!

Make it a Sushi Friday!

Or try us for lunch. Specials starting at $8.99

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m. daily, close at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Takeout or Delivery!

Make it a Wagyu Beef Slider Friday! We top it off with a fried egg for perfection!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open Monday through Saturday from Noon to 10 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

Tutto Pizza and Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Friday’s Burger special! Give me a burger!!! Or two!!!

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two beers or Soft Drinks for only - $26.00 - served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

La Scala

Closed for summer vacation. Will reopen on Monday, August 14.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%