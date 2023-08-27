Need to satisfy that Sunday Sweet tooth? You are in luck, as our partner #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the most delicious desserts on the island on this Sunday, August 27.

Toscana Mare

Perfectly located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience for island residents and visitors alike.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes, like delicious burgers, branzino filet, lobster salad, homemade pastas, carpaccio di-manzo, grilled octopus, and a selection of gourmet pizzas made with Ironside Pizza’s unique recipes and flavors all prepared to perfection.

And leave room for sweet after your Sunday dinner. Our desserts, featuring Italian treats like tiramisù, panna cotta, and gelato, are second to none!

Open for inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

To place an order for pickup, click here.

Donut Gallery

Pancakes? French toast? We have sweet additions to make your Sunday breakfast – served any time of the day – the best part of your Sunday.

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week! Serving breakfast any time of the day.

Follow us on Instagram by clicking here. Under new management.

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. To reach us, call (305) 361-9985

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

After an authentic Cantonese meal, get lucky with our delicious Fortune Cookies

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

It is hot and muggy! Stay refreshed with one of our healthy yogurt bowls or smoothies!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Sake Room

Complete your Sake meal with our delicious Oreo Fried dessert... a Sake Room exclusive

Free Crunchy Crab Salad with $50 purchase

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery daily from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café.

Safe and friendly. Great service and great food.

Our lemon meringue pie takes a back seat to no one!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med this evening either with it or at home this evening..

If our desserts look homemade, it is because they are! This Sunday, indulge in something “Costa sweet”

Order online for take out, click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested. Call (305) 361-7575 to make a reservation

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

This weekend, visit our bakery and enjoy any of our delicious tarts, made fresh in the store!

Call (305) 361-1300 for Sunday Chef's Choice special menu.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, shop with confidence. To place an order online, click here

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

May we tempt you with some chocolate this Sunday?

We are open for Dine-In indoor and outdoor, Takeout or delivery.

Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Daily Close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

To order, call (305) 361-2224

To order online, click here

La Scala

Closed on Sundays and now closed for 2-weeks for summer vacation.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks your support during the last year

Open 5 to 9 p.m. Mon to Saturday

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Closed Sunday.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes

To see our menu, click here

