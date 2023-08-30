Indulge in a special midweek meal from any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are offering a tempting variety of delicious meals and special offers on this Wednesday, August 30.

La Scala

Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Wednesdays feel like Fridays.

Looking for a special midweek dinner? If you combine good flavors, food turn in to a Orchestra, such is the case with our delicious Linguine Mari Piemonte

Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633

Visit us online by clicking here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!

Today, treat yourself to our special homemade black linguine with spicy tomato sauce and lobster chunks

Order online for take out - click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Visit us for our Wednesday special Grilled Chicken sandwich, prepared fresh on our grill!

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Minestrone / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Smoke Pork Chops / Chicken Cordon Bleu / Bacalao / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: Asparagus Rice / Paprika Fries / Broccoli & Cheddar

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

A different kind of #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Wednesday try their specialty, the Pekin Duck. Reputed to be the best in South Florida!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694.

Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Sake Room

Today... FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Treat yourself to our special lunch menu this Wednesday with entries starting at $8.99

Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m. Open. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Donut Gallery

Breakfast? Served any time of the day? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

How about an All-American Diner breakfast to start your Wednesday?

Follow us on Instagram by clicking here. Under new management.

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. To reach us, call (305) 361-9985

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for covered Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Join us for our Wednesday lunch special... choose any Panini Sandwich and a soda for only $13 - served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center - (305) 361-2224.

To order online, click here.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Wednesday, try out any of perfectly packed Wraps.

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you with indoor & ample outdoor seating

This Wednesday, treat yourself to our delicious Asian Baby Back Ribs

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant. We offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Mon to Sat Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sundays

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

Start the day with a delicious breakfast under the Lighthouse! Serving traditional breakfast favorites being served at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Toscana Mare

Located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience with delectable cuisine and a superb wine selection.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes, like delicious burgers, branzino filet, lobster salad, homemade pastas, carpaccio di-manzo, grilled octopus, and a selection of gourmet pizzas made with Ironside Pizza’s unique recipes.

On this Wednesday, treat yourself to not just salmon, but our special Salmone Al Profumi Di Sorrento!

Inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace available. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

To place an order for pickup, click here.

