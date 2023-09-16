Looking for fine dining experiences on Key Biscayne and also to save money? Consider lunch or happy hour

We are confident you have heard this advice before: If you want to save money, stop eating out so much. But that can be hard to do, especially living in Key Biscayne, where there are over 40 choices for you to dine in or get takeout.

For a relatively small island, there is an abundance of quality eateries here.

A snapshot of Key Biscayne’s dining scene might lead some to say the temptation to eat out is greater on Key Biscayne than in other off-island municipalities.

For example, The Arcade, at 180 Crandon Blvd., is one of the island’s smallest shopping plazas – the only true strip mall in the Village. However, it houses six dining choices: D’Lite Bistro and Bakery, Dominos Pizza, La Scala Italian Cuisine, Pita Pockets, Subway, The Empanadas Key Biscayne, and a new place in the process of being built.

But you need not break the bank if you succumb to the urge to partake of the myriad of fine eateries on the island. You can enjoy their offerings and still stay within a reasonable budget. Partake at lunch or during happy hour!

For instance, Tutto Pizza & Pasta, located in the Galleria Shopping Center at 328 Crandon Blvd., offers a special lunch menu from Tuesday to Friday that features full meals starting at $12.

Tutto offers a Panini plus soda for only $13 on Wednesdays or any 8” pizza plus soda for only $12 on Thursdays. Have a lunch date on Friday? Tutto offers two classic burgers plus two beers or sodas for $26. Lunch specials are available from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can dine in, take out, or order for delivery. For more information, call (305) 361-2224.

In the same shopping center, there is the Sake Room, which now offers a lunch menu with options starting at $8.99 for an avocado roll. Other sushi lunch favorites are a salmon and avocado roll for $14.99 and the popular Sake Room Tostada – a meal in itself - for $12.99.

“Our lunch offerings have the same high-quality ingredients diners have come to expect from Sake Room, which offers the same rolls, slightly smaller portions – 6-piece rolls, for example, instead of the usual 8 – with a much better price,” Orlando Santana, owner of Sake Room, recent told the Islander News. For more information, call (305) 456-0488.

The daily lunch menu at D’Lite Bistro and Bakery is both varied and healthy. For example, on Tuesdays, D’Lite offers their exclusive Rainbow poke: raw salmon, raw tuna, edamame, cucumber, avocado, carrot, tomato, jalapeno, mango, watermelon, brown rice, topped with sesame seeds, and honey truffle dressing, with a drink, for only $14.99.

Wednesday’s lunch special features the Amapola salad, a delicious blend of grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, green apple, cucumber, pineapple, walnuts, parmesan cheese, honey, sesame seeds, yogurt-based aioli, and a drink for only $14.99. You can also enjoy their Osaki salad, which includes wild-caught raw tuna, arugula, scallion, jalapeno, radish, edamame, avocado, carrot, cilantro, tortilla crisp, peanut dressing, drizzle with spicy mayo, and a drink, also for $14.99. For more information, call (786) 980-9858.

At Miss Mui Chinese Bistro in the Square Shopping Center, they offer a daily (Monday to Friday) lunch special of combination platters for $13.50. They include several Cantonese favorite entrees, like Cashew Nut Chicken, Chicken, Pork or Shrimp Lo Mein or BBQ Spare Ribs, served with a vegetable spring roll and a choice of steam white rice or pork fried rice. For more information, call (305) 381-0694.

Looking instead for early evening Happy Hour options to help you unwind, savor fine food, and save at the same time? The island offers several options.

Thursdays are special at Lightkeepers inside the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami. Between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., you can enjoy their special Prosecco & Pearls offering – $2 bubbles and $2 oysters! And there’s a live DJ, too. For more information, call (305) 365-4156.

Inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park at No Name Harbor, The Cleat will discount your drinks 25 percent on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Plus, on Wednesdays, they offer free salsa dance lessons. For more information, call (305) 361-0080.

Finally, Toscana Mare inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1121 Crandon Blvd. features Ladies’ Night on Wednesdays, offering complimentary rosé all evening long. For more information, call (786) 453-0974.

For more Key Biscayne dining deals and offers from our #tasteofkeybiscayne partners, visit islandernews.com every morning.

