Menu at The Donut Gallery now features some new items that enhance and complement the restaurant’s iconic past

There is something brewing at The Donut Gallery and it is more than their café con leche. Since taking over the iconic diner on Harbor Plaza, The Golden Hog’s Gabriel Marin and the team have been working on ways to balance the old and the new.

While the menu is not totally finalized, Donut Gallery patrons have started getting a taste of new items that will make the full new menu at the 24-seat restaurant. The Donut Gallery had been operated by the Zambrano family since 1972 – until Jorge Gonzalez Capeillo and Mariana Tello de Gonzales took over operations in May.

“You have to try the new Eggs Benedict,” said Marin. “There is just something about that sauce and how the entire dish comes together.” The dish features two poached organic, cage-free eggs topped with their special Hollandaise sauce and bacon.

Also getting good reviews is the new Lighthouse Lox entrée, a bagel with Norwegian smoked salmon, tomato, onions, capers and cream cheese.

Of course, all of the previous menu items are still available, like the Ted’s Special, which includes two fried eggs on an open-faced English muffin with bacon, ham (or turkey), cheese, and tomato.

If you are looking for something that’s not on the menu, just ask because anything can be made. This past Monday, for example, island resident Jorge Llanso wanted a lighter breakfast. Lori Del Hoyo, who has worked at the diner for nearly 37 years, came to the rescue, preparing Llanso poached eggs with sauteed vegetables that included spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms.

While The Donut Gallery serves breakfast any time of the day, the new menu items extend to lunch dishes. A new entrée that Marin calls “a good salad” is their take on the traditional Wedge Salad, with fresh iceberg. Lettuce, bacon bits and blue cheese crumble.

The early popular lunch addition is the Gabe’s Lobster Bun, four ounces of Mainel lobster on a buttery brioche bun that’s baked and served with potato chips.

Also, with temperatures hitting historic highs, do not underestimate the cool impact of a diner shake. You can find the traditional flavors, plus local ones like Guava and Papaya. They are made with either premium ice cream or plain lactose-free yogurt.

Marin, who grew up enjoying The Donut Gallery food, understands the meaning of the iconic brand and the need to balance the old with new innovations. “We are listening, implementing ideas, and perfecting the new menu while continuing to improve on the traditional favorites of a local diner.”

If you go.

The Donut Gallery is in the Harbor Plaza at 83 Harbor Drive. You can order at (305) 361-9985. They are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For the Islander's last #tasteofkb feature, click here.