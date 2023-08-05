The Miami Spice program returns this month with two fan-favorite locations on Key Biscayne: Cantina Beach at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne and Novecento.

Miami Spice Restaurant Months is a program of The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau that allows locals and visitors to enjoy fixed, three-course meals in participating restaurants at standardized prices. The offerings will be running from August 1 to September 30, so everyone has time to take full advantage of the event.

Novecento is offering both lunch and dinner menus for the month, for $30 and $45 respectively.

For lunch, the restaurant has prepared a myriad of options, including the Empanada of the Day, Argentinian shrimp, or romaine salad to start. That’s followed by your choice of pappardelle, chicken, or a poke bowl for your entree and a delicious passion-fruit mousse or a brownie for dessert.

If you want to go later, the exquisite dinner menu also includes the Empanada of the Day, pork sliders, or burratina for the appetizer, as well as a choice of caramelized pear and ricotta ravioli, steak, or pan-seared Mahi Mahi for the main course. Diners can finish the night with a Tartufo of the Day or a lemon cheesecake.

Over at Cantina Beach, the chefs have prepared their best, blending traditional Mexican food in their eclectic menu for the occasion. Though their lunch is the same price as Novecento, dinner is $60.

For lunch, there are varied offerings of shrimp cocktail or chilaquiles for the starter course. Guests can then choose between a short-rib quesadilla and a bean tostada for the main course and finish off with either a mango flan or their choice between three flavors of artisanal paletas.

Those joining Cantina for dinner will find Mojito Watermelon salad or Queso Fundido for an appetizer, shrimp or duck tacos for the main course, and a repeat of the desserts in the lunch offering.

If you want to go off the island to enjoy the Miami Spice promotion, click here to see different restaurants all over Miami to fulfill any culinary desire on a budget.

If you go:

Cantina Beach and Lightkeepers are located inside The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami at 455 Grand Bay Drive. For reservations at Cantina Beach, call (305) 365-4500. For Lightkeepers, call (305) 365-4156.

Novecento is located at 620 Crandon Blvd. For information or reservations, call (305) 362-0900.

For the Islander's last #tasteofkb feature, click here.