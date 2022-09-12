Make it a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, September 12, 2022

La Scala

Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special.

Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Monday try their specialty, the Pekin Duck. Reputed to be the best in South Florida!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Get your week off to a healthy start by trying one of our delicious power bowls… so delicious ... freshly made on every order just for you!

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Sake Room

Start the week in style with our delicious Salmon Tartare

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious lunch from our Special Lunch-Menu, starting at $10.99

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Novecento

Miami Spice is now ongoing and Novecento is one of the #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants participating with some delicious and creative fixed-price three course meals.

he Miami Spice program allows residents and visitors to enjoy a three course meal at Novecento for $28 for lunch and $45 for dinner. The meal includes one appetizer, one main entree and a dessert.

Novecento’s Miami Spice lunch menu includes the following:

Appetizers: EMPANADA DE POLLO ROSTIZADO, Homemade turnover with roasted chicken, onions, jalapeño & fresh cilantro - COLIFLOR AL HORNO CON HUMMUS DE REMOLACHA, Baked cauliflower, bits hummus & arugula salad, onion, chickpea, peanuts or ZUCHINI FLAT BREAD Homemade flat bread with zucchini, feta cheese and fresh herbs.

Main Entree / Second Course: Your choice of one: FISH AND CHIPS Fried fish, wedges potatoes & tartar sauce. - MILANGA DE CUADRIL CON PURE MIXTO Lightly breaded steak with mashed potatoes and butternut squash or POLLO “AIRLINE” ENSALADA Grilled chicken Arline with watercress radicchio salad, cherry tomatoes, fresh corn, black beans & cilantro.

For Desserts, your choice include KEY LIME PIE DE LIMÓN CON MERENGUE ITALIANO Lemon key lime pie with italian merengue or APPLE GALETTE Green apples tart & toffee sauce.

Menu is subject to change (Price is not inclusive of applicable taxes and tips)

For the complete Novecento Miami Spice menu, click here

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne. For reservations or questions, call 305-362-0900.

For more, click here.

Brasas KB

Start your week with our Green chicken salad made with fresh Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken and a refreshing lemon touch!

Or enjoy our Week Kick-Off special. Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - 10.99-loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

We are open for indoor dining with social-distancing table set-up, Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their indoor dining room, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout).

Counting calories? Try our octopus carpaccio! Healthy and delicious. Visit Costa Med for something delicious and healthy to start your week! ⁠

Place your order online, click here!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Visit our salad bar this Monday for that fresh alternative to lunch or dinner!

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Stracciatella / Black Beans/ Corn Japaleño

Main Course: Shredded Brisket / Palmito Chicken / Salmon Fillet / Pasta EVOO with Fresh Mozzarella

Side Dishes: White Rice / Broccoli / Plaantain

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Open today 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kazumi

Call or join us for our Tuna Tartar, on Special for today! Enjoy

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Our modern Japanese fusion menu offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sunday

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Try our unique, delicious take on ceviche this Monday

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

Located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Count calories tomorrow, Tuesday when we are closed! This Monday, try our delicious fixed-price 3-course meal during Spice of Randazzo’s month.for $45 with a glass of wine or Prosecco (tax and gratuity not included)

Appetizer your choice of -Cesar Salad or our Soup of the Day

Main Entrée choose one. Snappper Francese, Snapper Puttanesca, Spaghetti and Meatball, Fettuccine Bolognese, Fiocchi stuffed with Gorgonzola Cheese & Pear orr Chicken Milanese

Dessert, choose either Cannoli or our famously delicious Tiramisu

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

