With the holiday season fast approaching, the team at Panna New Latino Food in the Winn-Dixie Plaza is ready with their traditional holiday season offering, following their company slogan: “A taste to remember, the place you love.”

“We offer traditional Venezuelan holiday dishes so families on the island can remember their holiday celebrations back home, or introduce our holiday dishes to their celebrations here,” said Fernando Laviosa, Owner and Operator of PANNA Key Biscayne.

It was November of 2020 when PANNA’s opened their doors. “When you open in the middle of a pandemic, you deal with additional challenges besides the regular ones you face when opening a dining establishment,” Laviosa recalled. “There were so many restrictions and things you could not do.

“But we overcame the challenges and salimos adelante (we moved forward).”

Today, Laviosa lights up when talking about the community’s support. “I’m incredibly appreciative of the Key Biscayne community’s support and acceptance of our products and concept,” he said, adding that he still gets customers discovering the restaurant for the first time,

Panna, located next to Winn Dixie, offers an array of traditional Venezuelan and Latino dishes, as well as an area with “Grab-and-Go” ready-to-eat products. It has both indoor seating and an outdoor terrace for patrons to enjoy.

“Now, during the World Cup, we have three televisions out in the terrace where customers can come and enjoy the games, and if two games are going on simultaneously, we will be showing both on different television sets,” Laviosa said.

Panna was founded by Mauricio Meneses as a fabrica (production facility) 20 years ago, producing ready-to-eat Venezuelan staples like cachitos, one of Venezuela’s most popular breakfast foods, and tequeños among many other products. Their food offerings were so well accepted that Meneses, who unfortunately passed away two years ago, and his team, decided to open a full-service restaurant.

Panna offers a wide variety of arepas, including the traditional pelua (stuffed with shredded beef and gouda cheese), cachapas and platos latinos (Latino platters) served with a protein like shredded beef or chicken and three sides. “The platos Latinos are among our most popular dishes, along with the tequeños and cachitos,” Laviosa said.

For the holidays, Panna offers four main dishes. “Pan de jamón, hallacas, ensalada de gallina, and pernil (pork) are the four staples of our holiday celebrations,” Laviosa said. For dessert, they offer Torta Negra, a traditional Venezuelan holiday dish.

Their Pan de Jamón is a tender and savory bread loaf filled with ham, olives and raisins, which Panna offers for $29.99; a half loaf goes for $17.99.

Hallacas, a staple of Venezuelan holiday meals, is cornmeal dough, stuffed with meat, chicken, or pork, and it is infused with other flavors like olives, and raisins. They are different from tamales in that hallacas are about the filling, versus tamales, which have more dough than filling. At Panna, hallacas sell for $11.49 each.

Their oven-roasted perniles, slow cooked pork roast shoulder, are sold by the pound ($17.99/lb.) or whole for $163.

Ensalada de gallina is a creamy salad with shredded chicken and potato that can be served as a side dish. Panna’s is sold at $11.99/lb.

For those willing to try all the four favorite components, Laviosa said they offer a Plato Navideño, which offers servings of all four, for $19.54.

Panna offers holiday party platters that can be purchased in seven premade configurations starting at $45.74. “You can also create your own platter,” which can be ordered online at mypanna.com/orders.

Laviosa said a new item has been introduced in time for the holiday, the Parrilla Familiar (family platter) which include picanha, grilled chicken, smoke beef chorizo, tostones, mini-arepas, French fries, De Mano cheese, guasaca (often referred as the Venezuelan guacamole), nata criolla, chimichurri and mixed salad with palmito. The platters, with enough for two people, sell for $44.84.

Panna will open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Christmas Day from noon to 9 p.m. For New Year’s Eve, Panna will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Panna New Latino Food, is located at 600 Crandon Blvd., Suite 130 right next to Winn Dixie. You can reach them at (305) 456-0886. Online orders can be placed at mypanna.com.

Panna is opened seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays they close at 10 p.m. On Saturday, they open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

