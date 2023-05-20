Putting on The Ritz: Chef José takes taste at Lightkeepers to a higher culinary level

Many kids start thinking about what they want to be when they grow up early in life, but few actually see their desired career become a reality. Not so for José De la Puente.

At age 12, Chef José developed an interest in the culinary arts. That interest eventually became a passion – and he pursued it head on. It was inevitable that he’d find success and excel in creating dishes that delight those lucky enough to enjoy them.

If you have not visited the Lightkeepers, the popular upscale restaurant inside The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, recently, you will be delighted to find some new dishes (as well as several staples) on the menu.

Chef José De la Puente is the Chef de Cuisine at Lightkeepers, working alongside a talented culinary team, inventively creating cuisine that focuses on utilizing fresh seafood and land products from local waters and farms.

Chef José, a native of Quito, Ecuador, picked up his love for cooking while spending summers on his family-owned cocoa plantation, surrounded by the rich aroma and nearby exotic fruits. At age 17, he moved to France to study at the Nimes Hotel School, then acquired several internships, becoming proficient in French culinary techniques.

He was refining his interest in high-end cuisine. After graduating from Nimes, he worked in several of France’s Michelin starred restaurants, adding to his expertise, before moving to Morocco, where he was mentored by Philippe Labbe at the Michelin-starred restaurant Chèvre de OR.

His culinary arts journey took him to jobs in Colombia and Cairo, before eventually moving to South Florida in 2022.

Prior to his role with The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, Chef José was the Executive Chef of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort in Río Grande, Puerto Rico and as Chef de Cuisine of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

It was during his stops in the Caribbean that he expanded his skills through the creation of unique dishes utilizing high-quality seafood and Mediterranean flavors.

Chef José brings more than 15 years of experience to Lightkeeper, where you can see this worldly influence in dishes like the 22 oz. CÔTE DE BOEUF, a Painted Hills Natural grass-fed ribeye steak, or the Sea Bream Tartare, carrot ginger Leche de Tigre, and the herb salad.

De la Puente said he is constantly on the hunt for ways to improve by visiting the best restaurants in South Florida. When not at work or on the hunt, he enjoys playing golf and soccer, reading and traveling.

If you go

Lightkeepers is located inside The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami at 455 Grand Bay Drive. They are open for breakfast (buffet or à la carte options) from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. daily, and stay open until 10 p.m. daily. Lightkeepers offers brunch à la carte on Saturdays between Noon and 4 p.m., and a traditional Sunday Brunch from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, call (305) 365-4156.