Perhaps you have had the experience of eating a delicious meal, being really full, and then someone says, “Who wants dessert?” Suddenly, that cheesecake, pie or fudgy chocolate cake sounds very good, maybe even irresistible, and you have “room” for more.

Why don’t you have the self-control to pass it up?

There are two kinds of hunger. One is a drive for calories, called homeostatic hunger, when your stomach is rumbling after you haven’t eaten in several hours and your blood sugar starts to drop. The other is called hedonic hunger, which refers to eating simply for pleasure. Hopefully, you are eating for pleasure in either situation, but it can be hard to understand why we want to eat when we aren’t hungry.

Humans are “hard wired” to love foods that are rich in sugar, fat and salt. As we evolved, those foods were rare and highly prized. Believe it or not, there was a time when sugar was not in the food supply, fatty foods were hard to come by, and salt was an important commodity. Sweet and fatty foods such as fruits, honey, animal fat, and the rare vegetables that have fat, such as olives and avocados, were important sources of calories and nutrients. Salt provides important minerals in the human diet.

Thus, the human brain evolved to seek out those foods. Over the past 100 years or so, however, our food supply has changed dramatically and those foods are now ubiquitous. We are now at a disadvantage because our brains are still functioning as though those nutrients are rare and hard to get.

One important difference between the two types of hunger is that the homeostatic type comes from within the body and brain, while the hedonic type is responding to cues from outside. In our society we have many external cues to eat, including restaurant signs on many street corners plus bakeries, gourmet food shops and grocery stores. Food is advertised and sold in many different types of stores than in the past. Most of our social events include food, and it’s often everyone’s favorites – those with sugar, fat and salt. And most importantly, these foods are always available. There are omnipresent triggers to eat.

If you find yourself triggered to eat when you’re not hungry, don’t beat yourself up. There are ways to manage that, and I’ll write more on those ways in my next article.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com

To read Ellen Glovksy's last Taste of KB, click here.

To read the last Taste of Key Biscayne, click here.