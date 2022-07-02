How do you improve on something that has been a side-by-side island tradition with the festive 4th of July Parade? Well, not only do you add some tasty menu items to go along with traditional favorites, but you also introduce a more refined and descriptive name.

That is what members of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne are doing.

This year, the traditional Rotary Picnic will be called Liberty Grill. Joe Kellogg, who is chairing the picnic activities, came up with the new name. But the hardworking team of volunteers did not stop there. They have the Rotary MojoBurger, which Rotarian Bob Brookes calls a culinary star. The MoJoBurger is a patty of “high-quality beef” soaked in mojo sauce for hours and carefully grilled by Rotarian volunteers.

Of course, you will also be able to enjoy a regular burger or cheeseburger, and hotdogs.

This year, thanks to the ingenuity of Omar Pousa and his wife Cecilia Alvarez-Pousa (the real expert in this endeavor), the Liberty Grill will debut the soon-to-be famous Liberty Empanadas. These delicacies are expertly baked. Real homemade empanadas.

The list of ingredients in the empanadas makes one want to run and taste these treats. According to the Pousas, the meat empanadas include quality ground beef (only 20% fat), extra virgin Italian olive oil, hard boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, Kosher salt, ground pepper, sweet paprika, dried oregano, raisins, Italian pitted green olives... and a whole lot of tender, love and care.

Not into meat? There will be a Caprese version as well.

Priced at $5 each, these homemade delicacies are likely to sell fast!

Additionally, there will be cold drinks and day long, delicious and refreshing lemonade and watermelon being served as well.

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne is going to have the Liberty Grill , BBQ at the Green Village Park on July 4th.

The food and prices are as follows:

Burgers & Chips: $8

HDog & Chips: $6

Empanada: $5

Beer: $5

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade: $5

Soda: $4

Water: $3

Watermelon Slice: $2

Liberty Grill accepts Cash, Credit Card as well as providing QR Codes for Venmo and PayPal payments

Liberty Grill will be located in Village Green, operating from before the 11 a.m. parade start and throughout the afternoon.

All funds raised will be used for charitable projects managed by club members

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne is a member organization dedicated to “Service Above Self.” The club focuses on areas such as: peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; growing local economies; and preserving the environment.

For more information, visit rotaryclubofkeybiscayne.org.