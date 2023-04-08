Sake Room adds special lunch menu for the Key’s light midday eaters

Why sushi? And why sushi for lunch? Beyond its health benefits, the combination of fresh fish, rice and vegetables makes sushi an ideal lunchtime option for Key residents who do not want to be slowed down by their midday meal.

Nationally, an estimated 4.8 million Americans eat sushi at least once a month, and now, a popular sushi restaurant on Key Biscayne has launched a Sushi lunch special program, starting at $9.99.

Sake Room’s owner Orlando Santana recently told Islander News the new lunch menu was in response to customers’ feedback.

“We decided to create a special lunch menu offering in response to many requests for our loyal customers who were looking for specialty rolls with high quality ingredients at a lower price,” Santana said.

“Our lunch offerings have the same high quality ingredients diners have come to expect from Sake Room, which offers the same rolls, slightly smaller portions – 6-piece rolls, for example, instead of the usual 8 – with a much better price,” he said.

Sake Room’s lunch Special Menu is available from noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. And for lunchtime customers wanting a fuller meal, the regular menu is also available, said Santana.

The lunch menu offers something for every taste and budget, starting with Sake’s Bento Boxes. A bento box holds a single serving of rice and several side dishes. In ancient times, lunches were wrapped using such materials as oak leaves, magnolia leaves, bamboo leaves and bamboo sheath. Later, wooden boxes came into use.

Sake offers four Bento Box options in their new lunch menu, starting at $14.99. There is a Chicken Teriyaki Skewers option, a Prime Tenderloin bento box, a Beef Teriyaki skewers, and a Salmon filet. All offer the option of brown or white rice, ginger salad and gyozas.

“We have been open on Key Biscayne for almost six years and we are so thankful with our community and support,” Santana said. “We keep working to create better options for all our loyal customers.”

Sake Room has also introduced a Happy Hour program weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring wine and beer specials for $6, and tapas starting at $4.

If you go:

Sake Room Key Biscayne, Galleria Shopping Center, 328 Crandon Blvd., Ste. 108. Call (305) 456-0488. Open noon to 10 p.m. daily; closing at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Lunch available Monday to Friday from noon to 3 p.m.