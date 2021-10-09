The popularity of Japanese cuisine and the fascination for oriental culture have surely contributed to the dissemination of sake around the globe.

But the fact that the beverage is easy to pair with different types of food -- not only Japanese -- and is available in a wide range of styles and prices, certainly added to its recognition.

Produced not only in Japan, but also in North and South America, China, Southeast Asia and Australia, sake has gained enthusiasts worldwide, becoming a serious alternative to wine.

Although commonly referred to as “rice wine,” sake is actually brewed, undergoing multiple parallel fermentation – the conversion of the starch present in rice into sugar, and the conversion of this sugar into alcohol - in the same vat.

This unique process results in alcohol levels higher than those of other fermented beverages such as wine, beer, and cider (that are usually reduced to 15-16% by diluting the product with water before bottling), and also in an unparalleled flavor profile.

While some wine aficionados may be more interested in the wine they are drinking than in the food they are having along, many sake fans would argue that “sake’s role is to be the best supporting actor, not the main star, which should be the food.” The absence of overt flavors, tannins and noticeable acidity makes it indeed a super versatile drink, capable of pairing very well with the most exotic – and exquisite - foods.

And even though some people believe sake to be monolithic, a sort of single taste beverage, this perception couldn’t be more inaccurate. There are in fact many different styles and categories. Ginjos and Daiginjos -- premium sake with a rice milling rate of 60 and 50 percent, respectively -- are often perfumed, full of fresh peach, strawberry or melon flavors and delicately textured; simple Junmais are usually more mineral driven. Honjozos are typically refreshing and uncomplicated. The polishing ratio of the rice is key!

Sake may be served chilled (around 5°C), at room temperature, or heated (around 50°C), depending on its characteristics, the season, and the drinker's preference. Typically, hot sake is a winter drink, but you can choose to heat (and reheat) the beverage at any time of the year not only because it is the traditional way, but also because it often tastes better that way.

High-grade sake is usually not drunk hot though, since its aromas and flavors may be lost.

To drink outside the box, try a sparkling sake, a cloudy nigori (loosely filtered), or a fruit-macerated sake like umeshu (“plum sake”). Just make sure to enjoy every sip of the beverage, preferably in small cups the size of “shot” glasses (a nice thin rimmed white wine or digestif glass will work too), as tradition calls for.

Last but definitely not least, never pour your own drink. Pouring for others is an important part of the ritual, an act of politeness that creates interaction between people, allowing the sake and the conversation to flow.

KAMPAI!

Sakes are available at The Golden Hog at Harbor Drive.

Marcella Carneiro is a Certified Specialist of Wine living in Key Biscayne. She works as a wine educator in the Miami area, and as a wine consultant for The Golden Hog. To reach Marcella for questions, you can email her at marcellakb17@gmail.com