Saturday! Make today special by enjoying a delicious lunch or dinner from one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Saturday, January 15, 2022

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended, call (305) 456-0480

What do you think of this for a Saturday night dinner… Arborio rice made to order with fresh sea scallops, gulf shrimp, calamari, mussels, and Mediterranean lupini clams in San Marzano tomato broth finished with fresh basil and a hint of calabrese oregano. Interested? Come in and enjoy our 𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐋𝐎’𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐎

Make it special this Saturday night with our delicious Veal Milanese with prosciutto and burrata.

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480, offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

Sake Room

Join us today for a weekend treat… our delicious Rock Shrimp!

Plus… Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Masks required

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Celebrate this Saturday, go Hawaiian - like our Cauliflower Crust Pizza… Turkey, pineapple - enjoy with sangria

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

This Saturday, feed the family with our Family combo! 2 chickens with 4 sides, like plantains, rice and fries

Saturday Special. Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

32 Degrees by MG

You deserve gourmet meal options that are fast and convenient.

Fresh, fully cooked meals from 32 Degrees are a great mealtime option. We provide frozen, ready-prepared meals that are great for the busiest of lifestyles! We shop, prep, cook, and deliver to your doorstep, so you can experience the benefits of gourmet eating without the fuss or hassle.

Our fully cooked meals are created with passion by our chefs using only the freshest ingredients. We never use additives or preservatives. Our meals are ready to eat in the microwave in 5 minutes.

Place your order today by visiting 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Tacopolis

This Saturday, forget the calories and go for taste… enjoy a queso fundido, with any protein you like. Remember Tacopolis it's not for tacos, it's for Mexican cuisine

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago, to offer a mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences in a family casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open 7 Days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

What about some fresh and delicious Trio Roll to start the weekend?

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Go authentic Cuban this Saturday! Enjoy our Shrimp & Lobster asopao! Nothing like it on the island…

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala!.

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

This Saturday, enjoy one of our special delicacies… Shrimp Parmigiana

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners. Stop by and say hello!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thank you for the great response during these challenging times.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room, observing social distance.

This Saturday, enjoy our Fresh ravioli and creamy deliciousness… ask us about today’s featured ravioli

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Did you know you can order any fish and shellfish expertly grilled while you wait? Pair it with green salad for a healthy choice or fries and WEEKEND!

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Choclo / Green Split Pea / Zucchini Veggie

Main Course: Meatballs / Chicken Marsala / Shrimp / Pasta Evoo Fresh Mozzarella

Side dishes: Fried Rice / Zucchini and Yellow Squash / Yukon Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Celebrate the weekend with POP’S CRISPY burger. Juicy, crunchy and super tasty!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Go on a Saturday night to Italy… In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… serving authentic Italian cuisine in a friendly

Today’s dinner “Spaghetti alle Vongole” - probably the best spaghetti with clams you’ve ever had!

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%