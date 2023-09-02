While not new, smoothies – a beverage made by puréeing ingredients in a blender, usually made with a liquid base, such as fruit juice or milk, yogurt or ice cream -– has grown into a $23 billion worldwide industry.

Smoothies have been around since the 1940s, but started becoming more popular in the 60’s with the growth of the macrobiotics and health food movement. Things have only grown since, with more and more people realizing its positive, healthy advantages.

Smoothies have come a long way, with a multitude of recipes available to choose from. According to Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Anna Taylor, most Americans struggle to eat the recommended three-to-five servings a day. “Smoothies are an incredibly easy way to increase your overall vegetable consumption because you can’t taste them,” she says.

So where do you go on the island for a fresh and healthy smoothie?

The Golden Hog offers a variety of smoothies and blended juices, according to story manager Gabriel Marin, adding that the Green Hog Detox smoothie is among their most popular.

The Green Detox is a blend of spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, parsley ginger and lemon. It is one of 10 smoothies and juices on the menu.

Marin and Sofia who is one of the store’s juice bars experts said the Vitality smoothie – consisting of pineapple, green apple, celery, ginger, mint, and orange – is another best-seller. For those customers after a morning kick, the Wake Up smoothie is popular. It features cashew milk, dates, raw cocoa, maca powder, and cold pressed coffee.

Bruna Ranieri, from the BHHS EWM Realty office, is a big fan of the Wake Up. “It is really good,” she said, noting that it gave her “more energy and (I) could concentrate more.”

D’Lite Bistro and Bakery is another smoothie provider. It offers smoothies and cold press juices, and a variety of juices with no sweeteners added – including the fan-favorite Weight Loss Juice (pineapple, celery and lemon) and the Addicted to You Juice (dragon fruit, strawberry, mango, orange, and pineapple).

D’Lite also offers a vegan smoothie, the Vegan Bomb, which is a unique blend of plant-based vegan protein powder, bananas, almond butter, dates, cacao and an almond milk base.

While commenting she loved them all, owner Alessandra Zurek said her two personal favorites smoothies are the Crazy Monkey and the Açai Lovers, which is hydrolyzed isolate protein, banana, peanut butter, cocoa, coffee, and almond milk. The Crazy Monkey is a blend of hydrolyzed isolate protein, banana, peanut butter, cocoa, coffee and almond milk.

Zurek says the Açai Lovers Smoothie – a blend of hydrolyzed isolate protein, açai, strawberry, blueberry, banana, and almond milk – is one of their best sellers, along with Crazy Monkey. Zurek said the healthiest option on the menu is the “jugo verde,” the Anti-Aging Juice, which they make fresh every morning, a blend of Spinach, cucumber, pineapple, cinnamon, and lemon.

If you are in need of a boost of energy, Zurek recommends the High Speed Smoothie, a supercharged blend of isolate protein, coffee, matcha, banana, kale, spinach, almond butter and almond milk.

If you Go.

D’Lite Bistro and Bakery is in the Arcade Shopping Center at 180 Crandon Blvd. They are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. They close at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can reach them at (305) 882-9284.

The Golden Hog, located in the Harbor Plaza at 91 Harbor Drive, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and until 7 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (305) 361-1300.

For the Islander's last #tasteofkb restaurant feature, click here.