“Burgers and Bits” is an occasional series in which four Islander News interns assess the burgers from Key Biscayne restaurants. The series was the brainstorm of these self-proclaimed “burger experts” – Elizabeth Zang, Ava Castaneda, Jonathan (Jonny) Mendez and Victoria Zang.This week, they sampled entrees from Tutto Pasta & Pizza, Milanezza and El Gran Inka.

Jonny: Sometimes in life, we are blessed with fortunate situations. In my case, I was lucky enough to have received a job eating burgers and reviewing them. After graduating from MAST, and as my time in Key Biscayne comes to a close, I will look back at this series very fondly. Not just for the food I was able to eat, but the memories and connections along the way. I got closer to both my fellow reviewers, and the restaurants on the Island as well. Restaurants, like Patagonia, defied expectations, producing burgers of the highest quality. Thus, I hope this series has encouraged you to try different places, and hopefully, you have made a new favorite along the way.

Eli: Looking back on this series, it seems crazy to me that there was a time I felt indifferent about burgers. If anyone had asked I would have told them I rarely ate them and even more rarely craved them. But what I now know is that I had yet to try a good burger. As we went around the Island tasting all these different burgers (and trust me there’s a lot of them), I realized how many different elements must align when creating a perfect burger. I saw all of these different elements come alive as I dissected each burger. From the bread, toppings, sauces, cooking method, presentation, flavor, to the size we took everything into account when writing about them. To be honest there were no two burgers on the island that were the same, and that is why we let each of them stand on their own (different) merits.

Sir Pizza

Eli: I have to say, the first thing that impressed me about this burger was that it even existed. I have lived on theKey for 10 years and have been to Sir Pizza at least 50 times, yet I have never even thought to look for a burger on the menu. With that said though, it was impossible to tell the burger came from a pizza place, and I can’t say that didn’t bother me. For a Key Biscayne staple that makes extraordinary pizza (pizza might warrant a spinoff series) I have to admit the burger was quite ordinary. The meat was nicely cooked, served with lettuce and tomato, and placed in a homemade looking bun. However, I feel the flavor of the bun did not complement the burger well. The burger was inexpensive, tasty and simple.

Victoria: Honestly, I was surprised to know Sir Pizza made burgers. Ten years going to that restaurant and I didn't know! This burger did not really catch my eye, It had a big bun and small patty. The burger itself had no sauce inside to flavor things up. Although the meat was good, it was not the most flavorful. Overall, for a pizza store you kind of have to expect a pizza burger.

Jonny: At first glance, this burger did look visually appealing. The meat was not in the usual circle shape, but that did not prevent it from cooking well. We ordered it with the traditional toppings (onions, lettuce, and tomatoes). We also ordered the ⅓-pound burger, not the ½-pounder. I personally love that there are options, and thus can suit whether you are more hungry or not. The Kaiser roll it was served on was delicious, but I do not know if it is suited well for a burger. It seemed much better suited for sandwiches. The meat, sadly, did not have a ton of flavor. Overall, it was a good burger, and for its cheap price, it is definitely worth it.

Patagonia/ Nahuen

Elizabeth: Just like many of the burgers I’ve tried in this series, this one positively surprised me. Going in for that first bite, I did not expect the explosion of flavors that followed. The bread was cooked perfectly, and although it was not a traditional bun it was soft, very tasty and even had special spices on the top. The meat itself also came with a special twist, as it did not taste like traditional burger meat. It also tasted like it had been grilled in a special, authentic way. The toppings however were underwhelming and sparse. Regardless, the burger was extremely filling and a definite must try.

Victoria: This burger had the best look. It came with a giant burger, which was juicy and cooked to perfection. The meat was so flavorful the flavors burst in my mouth. The bread was different from traditional burger buns, yet it perfectly complemented the rest of the burger. This one really surprised me! One of the best burgers in the Key. Simply delicious.

Jonny: The burger at Nahuen was the unanimous favorite among the three we tried today, and in contention for the best burger on the island. Aesthetically, the burger looked good. The bun was not the classic burger bun, but it tasted great and was nice and soft. The burger comes with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. The mayo, while not usually found on burgers, was a great addition. The meat was cooked evenly, and interestingly tasted a bit like chorizo (which is always a good thing). The meat was flavorful and absolutely delicious. The fries were not as good as those from Brasas, but still solid. For those reasons, I would highly recommend this burger, and it is at a relatively good price.

Brasas

Elizabeth: This burger immediately made a good impression because it came alongside some of the best fries I’ve ever eaten. It also had a great presentation, and a great merriment of flavors. Although the burger meat did lack a little flavor, the special sauce it came with greatly made up for it. Additionally, the bun and toppings made it much better. The bread was soft and slightly sweet and paired well with the roasted tomato. This burger both looked and tasted great.

Victoria: This burger looks very appealing. However, for my taste the bread was a bit too sweet and the meat was not as seasoned as other burgers I have eaten. The toppings were good, and if you like spicy the sauce on the side was delicious. Overall this was a decent burger.

Jonny: At first glance, the Brasas burger looked the most like a “classic burger.” It had the traditional bun, and the usual toppings. The bun, while great for the aesthetics, did not win during this challenge. The meat in the burger, while cooked well, was not as flavorful as the other ones we tested today. The best part of the burger was the sauce which came with it. The sauce was delicious, and added a kick of flavor which the burger benefited from. I even put the sauce on the next burger because it was so good (the other burger was rated without consideration of the Brasas sauce). Another benefit from Brasas is that they have delicious fries. Overall, a good burger.

Final decisions

Elizabeth: Overall, I have realized I am not a traditional burger person. Throughout the series, I gravitated toward those burgers with a special twist or out of the ordinary. Burgers like the tequeño burger from Pana, Gran Inka or Patagonia

Victoria: Overall, I have learned so much in this series. It has been so fun to get to know the local restaurants and experience different cuisines. My all time favorite burger has to be the one from Gran Inka. The beauty of this is that I had never been before, and now it's somewhere I want to take all my friends. This burger truly melted in my mouth (even writing this is making me hungry). Everything about that burger just worked perfectly. However, I can say with joy all the burgers were amazing.

Jonny: Overall, the burger at Artisan will always be my #1. The special aioli/sauce that comes with it will always reign supreme. However, the Nahuen burger reviewed today was also very delicious, and at a cheaper price, it is definitely a big competitor.

Editor’s Note: As our Burgers and Bits experts are graduating from MAST Academy, this will be the last in the series for them, but B&B will continue with new experts Stay tuned and we give our appreciation and gratitude to Ava, El, Jonny and Vicly for their creativity and hard work Best of luck!