No wine is more associated with celebration than sparkling. Bubbles are festive, glamorous, beautiful!

Created most likely by “accident” hundreds of years ago, sparkling wine is nowadays produced according to rigorous techniques, from different grape varieties, using different production methods.

From complex wines to easy sippers, from bone dry to sweet, there are a variety of styles out there, each of them with its own appeal.

Champagne – the wine – comes exclusively from the region of Champagne, the same way Bordeaux wine is solely produced in Bordeaux, Bourgogne wine is solely produced in Bourgogne, etc.

Due to the very special characteristics of the terroir where the grapes (primarily Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Meunier) are grown, and to the strict regulations that apply to the winemaking process – the key factors being second fermentation inside the bottle, extended lees contact and bottle aging – champagne reaches very high levels of quality (and prices that reflect those predicates), offering unique aromas and flavors.

This might be your go-to sparkling wine if you want complexity (that wide array of aromas and flavors – like citrus, apple, brioche, toast, almonds, marzipan), or if you’re looking for a sparkler with good structure, capable of holding well throughout an entire full course meal (bringing out the flavor of the food it is partnering).

Yes, champagne is a great apéritif, but it is also incredibly food friendly.

Other sparkling wines are made using the same classic “champenoise” method (second fermentation taking place inside the bottle), offering high quality and good levels of complexity:

Crémant (made in other regions of France and in Luxembourg with local grape varieties);

Cava (made in Spain with Xarel-lo, Parellada, Macabeo, and other varietals)

California Sparkling (made mostly of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay)

Franciacorta (made in the north of Italy with Pinot Nero, Chardonnay, and Pinot Bianco)

And quality sparklers of England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and South America

These are all “traditional method” sparkling wines.

Another style of sparkling – youthful, fruity, fresh – is produced using the Charmat method (also known as “tank method”). Second fermentation takes place in a pressurized vat, and there is no relevant lees contact or aging (thus less labor intensive – and less expensive). The result is a wine that emphasizes the characteristics of the grape, rather the influences of wood or yeast.

Easy to drink, these wines are excellent apéritifs and a great pairing for hors d’oeuvres and appetizers.

Prosecco is probably the most emblematic Charmat method sparkler. Produced in the north of Italy with the indigenous Glera grape (formerly called Prosecco), it evidences the floral aromas of the delicate varietal of which it is made.

Sekt, made in Germany with Riesling, is also another popular Charmat method alternative (although some Sekt is also produced under the traditional method), as well as Asti and most Lambrusco, from Italy. Tank method sparkling is actually produced worldwide. If the label doesn’t contain reference to “traditional method,” “classic method,” “ancestral method” or “Pét-Nat,” chances are that you are looking at a Charmat method sparkling wine.

Now that you know that champagne only comes from Champagne, that sparkling wine is produced in different styles, and that prices reflect factors such as terroir and technique, choose the sparkler that best suits your palate and pocket and enjoy the holiday season and the year! Cheers!

All sparkling wines mentioned are available at The Golden Hog

Marcella Carneiro is a Certified Specialist of Wine living in Key Biscayne. She works as a wine educator in the Miami area, and as an in-house wine consultant and Sommelière at The Golden Hog. To reach Marcella for questions, you can email her at marcellakb17@gmail.com