The Key Market pivots for quick customer convenience

There is something admirable about a business that finds success early on, especially in the culinary industry, and after listening to their customers’ feedback, adapts their business to add new services and products, even if it varies from the original concept.

Such is the case with The Key Market, the authentic Peruvian restaurant owned and operated by Miguel Hernandez. After opening earlier this year, the experienced restaurateur, who previously owned a well-known restaurant in Lima, Peru, noted that the casual environment in Key Biscayne presented another opportunity for the successful establishment.

“When we opened, one of our objectives was to learn more about the Key Biscayne community, their tastes, their preferences,” said Hernandez, who now resides in Brickell. “Based on what we learned, we think we can continue to please our clients with a casual concept, while maintaining our authentic Peruvian cuisine focus and high quality.”

Starting this month, in addition to table service, The Key Market’s customers will find a new Grab-N-Go menu. We had a chance to speak with Hernandez about the changes.

IN. What is the change and new focus for The Key Market?

MH. You will now be able to find not only our exquisite menu but also, you will be able to enjoy our delicious dishes to take away from the market in a fast, casual way while maintaining quality and flavors.We will offer lunch specials during the week, Monday to Friday, with the dish of the day, starting at $18. On take-out or Grab-N-Go orders, we throw in a house salad at no cost. Our way to thank the Key Biscayne community for their support.

IN. What difference can customers expect with the new focus and service?

MH. The objective is for customers to experience a faster, more practical, casual service, where they can pick up an order immediately and the special menu will feature some promotional prices and convenience.

IN. What do you expect the most popular dishes you will be serving?

MH. Everything we offer is great (laughing). But seriously, we will have an ample selection of dishes to enjoy at home, including our authentic Peruvian empanadas, Pascualina de Acelga, delicious salads, classic fish and mixed seafood ceviche.

I will also venture to say our new Solterito de Pulpo will be a takeout favorite.

The Market’s offering will include Butifarras Peruanas, causa rellena and delicious and fresh Peruvian tamales!

IN. How will the prices compare? Are daily or weekly specials planned?

MH. With the new concept comes a special menu, where we have adjusted the prices to reflect the Grab-N-Go concept. Our customers will be happy with the new additions to the convenient market which will feature market lunch specials, being able to enjoy a delicious, high quality meal at prices more in line with a takeout market.

Also new, and as part of the introduction of the Market, both the regular restaurant menu and market offering will change monthly to keep our offering fresh and seasonal.

IN. Can customers still dine in?

MH. Sure. We will continue to offer our restaurant service menu. The portions of some of the to-go market offerings might be different , and customers are also welcomed to enjoy them in the restaurant.

IN. In a short time, The Key Market has developed a reputation for quality and authentic Peruvian cuisine. Will that transport to the new concept?

MH. Yes, we will continue to maintain this concept, but give our customers the option to enjoy our cuisine with our specials and market options. They can still come and enjoy our food with family or friends, having one of our delicious drinks.We are also a pet-friendly establishment.

The Key Market is located at 328 Crandon Blvd., #117, in the Galleria Shopping Center. Open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Closed on Mondays. Follow them on Instagram @thekey.market.