The Taste of Key Biscayne’s guide to island’s signature cocktails

The time has come! There is nothing like the July 4th holiday on Key Biscayne, and if you are like many on the island, you are probably looking forward to the festivities with friends and family.

And, if the celebration includes partaking in a cocktail or two, there are 10 places on Key Biscayne offering their version of a signature drink to enjoy on this special holiday, or simply to take in a skyline sunset, or just catching up with friends.

First, what is the definition of a signature drink? When a restaurant or bar provides a signature drink, that IS the cocktail to try at that establishment. It's what sets them apart.

Signature cocktails can change seasonally or become a restaurant's staple and, in some cases, are developed with a personal touch, based on the bartender’s or mixologist’s experiences. In some cases, the drinks are infused with local ingredients, or they emulate the establishment's culture or theme.

So, how do you go about choosing a special drink for your bar? We did some research and asked some of the island’s establishments what their signature, must-try, cocktails are. The offerings are as different as our island’s population and reflect the level of creativity and excellence Key Biscayners expect.

THE CLEAT

Signature drink: The Miami News

Bartender Eddie Shepherd said the popular drink uses organic vodka and blueberries, garnished with lemon, and includes a secret ingredient. The drink is co-owner David Gonzalez’s favorite. Of this signature drink, longtime resident Michele Estevez said, “To sit next to the ocean, watching a sunset with a refreshing Miami News, it is delicious and romantic! This signature drink at the Cleat is always a temptation for a second one,” adding that “if you want to be on the news, try Miami News.”

The Cleat provides spectacular sunset views and is located inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park at 1200 Crandon Blvd. in the No Name Harbor. They open at 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 2 p.m. on weekends. They are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 10 p.m. all other days. Closed Mondays.

MILANEZZA KITCHEN BAR and MARKET

Signature drink: An ode – and twist – to the classic Gin and Tonic.

Matching the island’s warm summer, Milanezza Manager Laura Fourcade said these signature tonics offer a refreshing option during the summer and use premium Fevertree light tonic for the calorie conscious.

There are four Premium Tonic drinks: the flower-infused vodka Una Tonic; the Hendricks gin and fresh cucumber Glam Tonic; the Ana Tonic, which offers Botanist gin, lemon juice, strawberries and basil; and the Titi Tonic, a refreshing option that includes Hendricks gin, orange peel, elderflower and lemon juice.

Milanezza is located at 700 Crandon Blvd., in the CVS Shopping Center. They are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, and close at midnight Friday and Saturday. Call (305) 646-1001.

THE RITZ CARLTON KEY BISCAYNE, MIAMI

Once inside the Ritz Carlton on the island, there are four distinct signature drink options, from enjoying your cocktail by the beach, to a setting that offers the glamor of Old Havana:

CANTINA BEACH

Signature drink: Watermelon Margarita

Bartender Max Alvarez says this is a “sweet, refreshing and perfect margarita to sip by the water.” This drink is a delicious blend of Tequila, Triple Sec, lime, “a secret touch” and fresh watermelon.

DUNE BURGERS BY THE BEACH

Signature drink: Geno’s Famous Frozen Mojito

Island bartending icon Geno Marron says his green mojito is a “mystical magical infusion of flavors of rum, and every sip is an explosion of flavor across your palate.” Marron uses a blend of four rums, mint, lime and “a secret touch,” then it’s blended frozen.

Bonus. On Saturdays between 2 and 8 p.m., Dune presents Summer del Sol, with four cocktails featuring “The Goddess of Tequilas” cocktails, like the “Verde Vida,” which has Casa Del Sol Blanco, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, cucumber juice, fresh lime and Tajin rim. There are also refreshing boozy paletas and delicious bites.

LIGHTKEEPERS

Signature drink: Calle Ocho

James Walker, bartender at Lightkeepers, says, “Some like it hot, some like it sweet; with Calle Ocho, you’re in for a treat!” This delicious concoction of a drink uses Mezcal, Grand Marnier, Mango Puree, Agave, lime, peppers with a Tajin rim.

RUMBAR

Signature drink: 1888 Old Fashioned

“This is a rum twist on your traditional old fashioned,” says longtime Rumbar bartender Anthony Buddle. His version uses Brugal 1888 rum, simple syrup and gaucho bitters, and is garnished with brandied cherry and orange peel.

The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne. Cantina Beach is located by the family pool area on the south-side beach; Dune Burgers on the Beach is located by the adult pool on the north side of the beach. Lightkeepers is located inside the hotel and Rumbar is located in the main lobby. For information, hours of operations or reservations, call (305) 365-4500.

TOSCANA MARE

Signature Drink: Italian Martini

Toscana Mare’s Alessandro D’Urso says this drink has fresh grapefruit, orange liqueur Massa, Campari, and Prosecco splash.

“We were thinking about a trip from the tip to the top of Italy, starting from Sicily, the land of great citrus fruit, with the grapefruit juice. We would then travel to Campania, where we can find an orange liqueur Massa (in this case, we use Cointreau that is very similar), then we continue until Milan with Campari, and finish our journey in Veneto Valdobbiane with Prosecco,” D’Urso says of the journey to develop the cocktail.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd., in The Towers of Key Biscayne. Open noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Call (786) 453-0974.

VINYA WINE & MARKET

Signature drink: Lost in the D.R. (again)

Among Vinya’s seven featured cocktails, you will get Lost in the Dominican Republic, a drink which features Tequila, Chinola Passion Fruit, Ancho Verde and lime.

Vinya Wine & Market is located in the Galleria Shopping Center at 328 Crandon Blvd. on Key Biscayne. They are open at 10 a.m. daily, closing at 10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, midnight Thursday-Saturday, and at 8 p.m. on Sundays. Call (305) 361-7007.

NOVECENTO

Signature drink: Passion Fruits Margarita

While Novecento offers many specialty and traditional cocktails with a daily Happy Hour, it is this refreshing island favorite. Novecento’s Javier Cividini also mentions their new Guava Margarita as a summertime favorite.

Novecento is in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center at 320 Crandon Blvd. on Key Biscayne. They are open from noon to 11 p.m. daily, closing at midnight Friday and Saturday. Call (305) 362-0900.

KEY BISCAYNE YACHT CLUB

The club is a private membership facility. The Burgee Bar and Commodore’s Lounge offer a full bar, featuring specialty and traditional cocktails.

The Yacht Club is located at 180 Harbor Dr. on Key Biscayne. Call (305) 361-9171.

Enjoy your cocktails, but remember to drink responsibly and, above all, do not drink and drive.

