Time to chew once more on some of the best Burgers and Bits columns in advance of restarting the column

This week, we revisit an Islander News series, “Burgers and Bits,” written at the time by four outstanding self-proclaimed “burger experts” and interns, all from MAST Academy – Elizabeth Zang, Ava Castañeda, Jonathan Mendez and Victoria Zang.

Each has now gone on to their college, but as we gear up to relaunch the Burgers and Bits column, we thought it would be fun to relive some reviews done last year by our resident intern burger experts.

The concept was simple: Buy, taste, and critique burger entries from some of the island’s establishments....

This week, we reintroduce readers to samplings from Tutto Pasta & Pizza and The Golden Hog..

As Jonathan wrote, “When making a burger, you usually have two routes: perfect the traditional recipe or add new ingredients for a new twist to the classic. In this article, you are going to see the approach these three restaurants took. Did their burgers make the grade?

Tutto Pizza and Pasta

Eli: If I had to guess what an Italian burger would be, I would definitely not think of this one. In fact, despite it being served at an Italian restaurant, this burger tasted entirely American. At first glance, it looked like a simple, classic burger. However, the flavors took the upper hand once I grabbed my first bite. The bread was perfectly cooked – warm, crispy and soft. And the cheese gave the burger a kick of flavor that took it over the top.

Vicky: My expectations for this burger were not high as when I think of this restaurant, I automatically think typical Italian cuisine. However, when I took a bite of my burger, sparks flew. It was delicious. The meat was perfectly cooked; it was simple yet very flavorful. Absolutely recommend it.

Jonny: When people think of Tutto Pasta and Pizza, they naturally think of the namesake meals. However, those folks should now think of burgers as an essential part of the culinary mix. The burger presentation was great, and so were the bacon and cheese. However, the best part of the burger was the meat, as it was cooked perfectly. This really tied the burger together, and I loved it. Overall, it was my favorite burger of the three.

Bonus: On Fridays, Tutto offers a Burger special: Two Classic Burgers, two orders of french fries and Two sodas or beer for $28.00.

Golden Hog - El Americano

Jonny: When you think of a classic American burger, this is the one you will think of (hence the name). The other two on this list are specialty burgers, but this one is as traditional as it gets. From its appearance, it looked extremely appetizing, and my stomach and I are happy to report that it tasted great as well. The rich flavors and the meat’s satisfying texture were great, with the brioche bun tying the whole burger together.

Eli: This burger made a great first impression on me, not only because it came with french fries but because of the way it looked. This entree was the only one to add fries with the price without an extra charge, which I love. This burger reminded me of everything I associate with a classic burger. As for looks, it was impeccable.

The bread looked perfectly round and toasty, the bacon crispy, the meat juice, and the cheese perfectly melted. These expectations were clearly met when I took the first bite. The bun was as great as I expected, and the meat, which was ordered medium, was cooked to perfection. If someone is looking for a classic burger, this is definitely the one because it is perfectly traditional and will hit home every time.

If you go:

Tutto Pizza & Pasta is located in the Galleria Shopping Center at 328 Crandon Blvd #111. You can reach them at (305) 361-2224

The Golden Hog is located in the Harbor Plaza at 91 Harbor Dr, on Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 361-1300

For the Islander's last #tasteofkb restaurant feature, click here.