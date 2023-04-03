Tips on how to successfully change your eating habits

Why is it so difficult to change what you eat and stay changed? You can think of it as “We like what we eat, and we eat what we like.” Deciding to stop eating something you really like, even if you’ve decided it’s “bad” for you can be a real trap. If you’re like me, the minute you decide you can’t eat something, it’s all you want!

There are many factors that go into decisions about what, when and how much to eat, including health and body weight concerns, cost, and the time and skill to prepare the food. You can also think about how you will feel, physically and emotionally, after you eat this food. Sometimes we want to eat foods that leave us feeling overly full, with heartburn or indigestion, or just plain lethargic. That’s certainly your choice, but I’m suggesting you consider whether you should.

Most people have their “comfort” foods, but they probably also have foods that cause discomfort. As I age, I notice that my favorite foods are no longer good for me. I love those foods, but they don’t love me back! For example, I love smooth, creamy foods such as ice cream, puddings, creamy casseroles and pasta dishes, and pastries with cream fillings. For most of my life these were my “go to” foods when I needed comfort, or my stomach was upset.

But in recent years I find I can’t eat these without risking a real stomach problem. I’ve become lactose intolerant, meaning my body doesn’t break down the sugar (lactose) in dairy foods, and high fat foods don’t sit so well.

It’s taken me a long time, and much stomach upset, to accept the fact that I can’t eat more than a bite or two of these foods. My choices were to eat them anyway and suffer the consequences, or just stop eating them. I finally decided it’s not worth it to feel so uncomfortable.

A mistake that many people make is trying to change too many things about their diet all at once. You may have read something about what makes a “healthy” diet, or a quick way to lose weight and it sounds sensible and simple. This sort of advice may include a big overhaul of your diet, and you feel excited to be healthier. Often, this begins with lots of success in making these changes, but over time you go back to the way you used to eat. This is normal!

Don’t try to make sweeping changes to your diet. Start with the things that are easy to change, the (forgive the pun) “low hanging fruit.” Give yourself a break. Dietary habits are deeply ingrained. Instead of a complete diet overhaul, consider small changes such as adding one serving of a vegetable or fruit on most days. Or having food with whole grains once a day or a few times a week. Once you feel confident that this new habit is ingrained and comfortable, move on to another goal.

Setting a goal to make a small change increases the chances that you will be successful. That positive feedback encourages you to make another healthy change in your diet. Think of the ways in which you will feel healthy and strong with your new eating habits.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com

