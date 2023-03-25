Opening a restaurant inside a condominium complex presents an array of opportunities, but it is not devoid of challenges, either. This is something the owners of Toscana Mare, the newest high-end entry to the Key Biscayne culinary scene, are well aware of since they operate six other restaurants.

“Operating inside a condominium setting is not new for us,” said founder and CEO Tommaso Morelato. “We have already two other restaurants inside a condo, and we had only good feedback.”

Those who previously dined at the restaurants inside The Towers of Key Biscayne will notice some keen differences when visiting Toscana Mara, an intimate and exclusive dining establishment that caters to the discerning palates of dining aficionados – not to mention a superb wine selection.

Morelato, originally from Padua, located in northern Italy that is older than Rome. “I came to the US in 2011,” he said.

The main restaurant of Morelato’s group is Toscana Divino in Mary Brickell Village, launched in 2012, which the owner said has been a “total success since day one.”

“Eat Well. Live Well. Be Well.” This is the simple, yet powerful, philosophy that drives the Toscana group. “We are always focused on nutrition, hospitality and the experiences we create for our customers.

“We want to definitely be known for the quality of the ingredients we use,” he added. “Every dish is prepared and cooked at the moment our guests order, so everything is always fresh.”

Morelato said the island’s diverse population “fits perfectly with our concept – Italian cuisine, fresh seafood, matched with the beach vibe and for residents looking to enjoy a pleasant moment while enjoying their food.”

In addition to their fine dining, Toscana Mare at The Towers offers a pool and beach menu that includes salads, sandwiches, pizza and burgers, starting at $10.

“We think (our customers) will enjoy our comfortable and casual chic restaurant, with good quality food, good prices and unique Italian and Mediterranean dishes,” the owner enthused.

The menu at Toscana Mare includes a sumptuous crudo section with options like Carpaccio di Branzino and a wide array of salads. The menu expands to offer Branzino Filet and Grilled Octopus, gourmet pizzas and homemade pastas.

A lot more is coming to Toscana Mara, like their wine decanter program and weekend brunch service. There is also Ladies Night every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to close, offering free glasses of Rosé to the ladies. And a daily Happy Hour runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Another admirable quality to Toscana and Morelato and the restaurant are committed to sustainability, formalized in a pledge to reach “zero waste’ operation, using 100% compostable containers for takeout.

And then there is their non-profit program called Little Chefs. “We love (Little Chefs) as it gives us the chance to interact with kids and show them about cooking, and enjoying at the same time,” said the proud owner.

If you go

Toscana Mare Italian Cuisine is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd., inside The Towers of Key Biscayne. For more information, visit them online at toscanadivino.com/mare, or call (786) 453-0974.

The restaurant is available to cater special events by calling (305) 965-8631. Delivery is available for residents of The Towers; wider delivery within Key Biscayne will start soon.