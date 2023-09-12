Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the tastiest Tuesday meals and deals to help save you some $$ on this September 12.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Start your Tuesday right with a healthy breakfast. We serve keto-friendly bread and fresh avocados! Oh so healthy!

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Donut Gallery

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Start your Tuesday with a Ferchi’s Pancake Stack!

Follow us on Instagram by clicking here. Under new management.

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. To reach us, call (305) 361-9985

Kazumi

Taco Tuesday, Kazumi style! Come in and try our deliciously different Tuna Taco.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery. Available for lunch and dinner.

Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Healthy Tuesday… enjoy any of our delicious sandwiches from our deli - like our oven roasted turkey, avocado, alfalfa, tomatoes and a dash of mustard - on our new, delicious and healthy Keto+Vegan+Paleo bread buns, made with almonds, seeds and other all natural ingredient

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Kale / Fish Soup / Carrot Ginger

Main Dishes: Mongolian Beef / Chicken with Roasted Onions / Shrimp & Calamari mix / Beef Lasagna

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Potato Wedges / Broccoli

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or takeout; order online by clicking here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for indoor dining only today.

Today, start your meal with the best Grilled octopus on the island.

Place your takeout order online - click here

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Toscana Mare

Located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience with delectable cuisine and a superb wine selection.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes, like delicious burgers, branzino filet, lobster salad, homemade pastas, and a selection of gourmet pizzas made with Ironside Pizza’s unique recipes.

This Tuesday, try our unique Capresane Gratinate. Nothing like it on the island.

Inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace available. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

To place an order for pickup, click here.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Home of the best weekly lunch specials on the island!

Tuesday special.... Join us for our PASTA Tuesday lunch special... choose a pasta dish, like Spinach Ravioli, Spaghetti Bolognese or Fettuccini Alfredo, salad and cup of soup of the day for only $15 - served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open for indoor or outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center - (305) 361-2224.

To order online, click here.

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

A unique dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Tuesday, dive into any of our authentic Cantonese dishes

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Sake Room

Today, join us or lunch!

Our new lunch menu has entries starting at $8.99

Today… FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open with indoor & outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Open Noon p.m. to 10 p.m. Close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Rain or Shine, the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, the beachside Lighthouse Café and the new spot for sunsets and drinks - The Cleat - stand ready to serve you.

French Toast day? Try ours! Enjoy a beachside French Bread breakfast under the lighthouse at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%