Tutto’s offers pizza and pasta, but it is a new $29 four-course lunch special for seniors that has islanders talking

Anyone who has lived in Key Biscayne for a while likely has enjoyed a meal at Tutto’s Pizza and Pasta in the Galleria Shopping Center.

But did you know they recently expanded their offerings to include weekday lunch specials and now have a special Senior Nights on the first Tuesday of the month?

The Senior Nights concept is simple. Patrons over age 55 can indulge in what Luissell Britto calls “the ultimate dining experience,” a four-course meal that includes appetizer, salad, entrée, dessert, plus a glass of wine (second glass of wine with 50% off). The price is $29 per person excluding tax and tip.

Tutto’s Senior Night special offers a different menu every month. The next special will be on July 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. What better way to enjoy a post-parade meal and get ready for the Village’s July 4th fireworks extravaganza at 9 p.m?

Islander News recently chatted with Britto, who manages Tutto’s Pizza and Pasta in Key Biscayne, but also Tutto Pasta and Tutto Pizza on SW 3th Ave., in the Roads..

IN. Tell us about Senior Night. What kind of dishes are included?

LB. Seniors will enjoy a delicious selection, many of them popular items straight out of the menu, like rigatoni with grilled chicken, as well as special dishes like short rib ravioli which has become a fan favorite.

IN. What has been the reception?

LB. We started this program in April of this year and frankly,the receptions have been the best we could hope for. Our special senior community, which we view as the foundation of the island, have always supported us and we are super thankful to be able to create something special for them.

IN. Any particular dish rising to be a favorite?

LB. A clear favorite to date has been our special Chicken Parmesan.

IN. Is it all you can eat or a set dish?

LB. We offer one set main course and menu every month.

IN. While on desserts, we hear Tutto’s has a reputation for tasty desserts. Which one(s) is the best-selling dessert?

LB. We are proud and passionate about the desserts we serve, and all our dessert offerings are made in house. The favorites are Chocolate mousse, Guava soufflé, the classic tiramisu and the especial Pavè, a Brazilian family recipe from Chef’s Joao “Juca” Oliveira Mother. Oliviera is Tutto’s Pizza and Pasta’s owner and Chef.

IN. Some might perceive Italian cuisine as being heavy and maybe not for lunch. You have been doing a daily lunch special since the pandemic. Is that still ongoing?

LB. Oh yes. The only change from when we launched the program a few years back is that our lunch specials are now Tuesday to Friday. We had to adjust our schedule and now close on Mondays, mainly due to staffing shortage.

And if you are worried about a “heavy” lunch, do not. We offer a variety of options starting from a lighter taste cavatelli, great for lunch. All the options are under $15. And what’s better than a Panini plus soda for only $13 on Wednesday, or our Pizza Thursday, with any 8” pizza plus Soda for only $12. Our lunch specials run from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you can dine in, take out or order for delivery.

IN. What are some of the more popular days for the lunch special?

LB. There is no contest, Our Friday special of two Classic burgers plus two beers or sodas, for $26, beats all the days.

IN. Are the portions the same as the regular menu items?

LB. There is a slight variation on the portions, but it is lunch. For example, our appetizers are made to be shared, but for lunch we prepare a slightly smaller portion per person. The same with the salad, which could be a meal onto itself. We do a smaller portion than a regular salad, but the portions are ample.

IN. The name of the restaurant is Tutto’s Pizza and Pasta. What are you better at? Pizza or Pasta?

LB. I’m sure our customers are partial to one or the other. I’m a fan of both. We offer Burning Oven pizza and all the pasta is fresh from our factory.

IN. We understand that all the pasta served at Tutto’s is made in your shop. Can you tell us about your process?

LB. Our pasta factory opened 30 years ago, right next to Tutto Pasta and Tutto Pizza on the Roads. There, we do our own pasta daily for our restaurants and we also provide fresh made pasta to other fine Italian restaurants. We make and deliver long pasta daily. Our raviolis are done once a week. Customers can buy the fresh pasta per pound.

IN. Anything else you would like Key Biscayne residents to know?

LB. We appreciate the support the Key Biscayne community has extended to us since we opened. It is a beautiful feeling when we see familiar faces all the time who keep coming back regularly and have done so for years.

We also have a daily all-day Happy Hour, with 2 for 1 Wine and Prosecco, and 50% off wine Bottles, with some exclusions. And as families prepare to celebrate the upcoming July 4th and graduations, or just kids coming back from college for the summer, we do catering and special events.

If you go…

Tutto Pizza & Pasta is located in the Galleria Shopping Center at 328 Crandon Blvd., You may reach them at (305) 361-2224 or visit tuttopizzapasta.com. They are open Tuesday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Closed on Mondays.

To read the Islander's last Taste of Key Biscayne feature, click here.