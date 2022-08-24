Many people enjoy the pleasure of wine. Some people enjoy simply drinking a glass with friends. Others want to dig deeper, and they enjoy exploring different varietals and learning about the weather patterns and geology of the area where the grapes were grown. Still others enjoy investing in and collecting rare vintages.

Thanks to alert reader Ana Robbin for pointing out the existence of a new wine shop on the Key. Vinya Wine and Market, located in the Galleria Mall, carries everything from entry level wines priced in the $15 to $30 range to fine wines for the sophisticated palate. But perhaps the biggest draw is a bottle of scotch priced at $30,000.

I stopped by Vinya last week to take a look around and meet general manager Michael Hutchins. “When we opened in 2020 we wanted to deviate away from some of the pretentiousness and have an environment that was inviting,” explained Hutchins. “We want to introduce Key residents to phenomenal wines and new regions they may not have heard of, new grapes they may not be familiar with.”

Curation for Vinya is handled by Allegra Angelo, who has been a premier sommelier here in Miami as well as in the San Francisco area for many years. Looking around the shop, it is clear they do have a wide assortment.

Hutchins places a heavy emphasis on learning more about wine. “We are students first and vicariously educators as well. We are always learning. Nobody at any point knows everything.

For example a region such as Italy has 3,000 varieties of grapes. You can make a lot of different wines.”

Just recently, Miami New Times named Vinya as the Best Wine Shop in Miami. “The announcement came as a pleasant surprise,” Hutchins told me. But, perhaps just as important in his mind, Hutchins describes Vinya as a great place to meet people.

His description seems accurate. In the roughly 30 minutes I was in the shop I ran into an old friend, Mike Rice, whom I had not seen in many weeks. After we caught up on news and shared a few jokes, I asked Rice why he shops at Vinya. “I prefer to patronize local merchants,” he responded. “It helps the local economy.”

In addition to selling bottles of wine and spirits, Vinya also offers wine by the glass and a selection of cheeses, charcuterie, and grab-and-go snack items. And they sell glassware and other gift items as well. They even have a private dining room in the back where guests can host parties and other events.

Now, about that $30,000 bottle of scotch – it is a Highland Single Malt Scotch, Macallan El Celler de Can Roca. Distributors of the Scotch felt that Key Biscayne would be a good place to showcase it, that people on the island would appreciate its worth. Hutchins says that anyone who would like to see the bottle is welcome to come in and have a look, even out of pure curiosity.

I have always thought of Key Biscayne as having many treasures, from our historic lighthouse to wonderful schools to beautiful beaches to active community organizations. Now I know we have on our island one of the world’s most valuable bottles of Scotch as well.

If you would like to comment on this article or have a suggestion for a future column, please contact bill@islandernews.com or call (786) 218-6332.