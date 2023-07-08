Water: One of the Basic Nutrients Humans Need

Water is one of the six categories of nutrients essential to human life, along with carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals.

Some people will be surprised that water is in a category by itself. That’s because the human body is 50-70% water, and we lose water regularly via breathing, sweating and elimination of waste from the body.

The average adult loses about 10 cups of water each day, and this must be replaced, either from food or drinking beverages. Most adults can go just 4-5 days without water before dehydration causes death.

Water serves several crucial functions, including moving nutrients into and out of our cells, aiding in digestion, hydrating our cells and preventing dehydration, and flushing out the toxins (poisons) made from many reactions in the body.

Being dehydrated can affect many aspects of human functioning, including the health of the kidneys, sports performance, cognitive abilities, headache prevention, balancing blood sugar, weight management and preventing constipation.

There is a difference between how much water you need and how much water you need to drink. This is because water comes not only from fluids we drink, but from the food we eat. Typically, we need to drink only around 80% of the total. Thus, you need to drink slightly less water than your total daily needs.

Foods that contain lots of water include the obvious ones like all beverages, but most fruits and vegetables (especially the “juicy” ones like watermelon), soups, stews, sauces and dairy foods, like yogurt and milk.

You may have heard that coffee and tea are dehydrating, meaning they draw water out of the body, and that is somewhat true. If you drink coffee and tea regularly and moderately, the body becomes adjusted to it, and stops drawing out excess water.

Water needs are calculated based on body size, age, activity level and the climate in which you live. The chart accompanying this article provides results based only on body weight, so it is quite general. If you are very active and live in a very warm and humid environment, such as South Florida, you will need more water.

Using this chart, locate your body weight and determine the amount of fluids you need to drink by multiplying by .80. If you weigh 160 pounds, the amount of water you need to drink would be 10 x .8 or 8 cups.

One bottom line regarding water needs is that your thirst will dictate when you need water. However, in older people, the thirst mechanism may not be functioning as well as it was. In this case, drinking more fluids will be a good idea. Try carrying a bottle of water when you are exercising and keeping one in the car with you.

Don’t like water? Try one of the commercially available flavored waters, taking care to avoid those with sugar or artificial sweeteners. Or, make your own with sparkling water and a small amount of fruit juice such as lemon, lime, or an ounce or so of cranberry or grape juice.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com

