Costa Med Bistro

Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!

Today, treat yourself to our special homemade black linguine with spicy tomato sauce and lobster chunks

Order online for take out - click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Visit us for our Wednesday special Grilled Chicken sandwich, prepared fresh on our grill!

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Kale / Red Beans / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Shredded Beef (Ropa vieja) / Chicken and Corn / Bacalao Filet / Mac-N-Cheese

Side Dishes: White Rice / Plantains (Maduros) / Asparagus

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Wednesday try their specialty, the Pekin Duck. Reputed to be the best in South Florida!

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694.

Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Sake Room

Why narrow your choice of lunch special to one item? Our new lunch special menu is the most complete on the island!

Make it a Sake-Lunch-Wednesday and try one of the delicious options in our new Lunch Menu, starting at $8.99.

Open for Indoor and Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Toscana Mare

Located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience with delectable cuisine and a superb wine selection.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes, like delicious burgers, branzino filet, lobster salad, homemade pastas, carpaccio di-manzo, grilled octopus, and a selection of gourmet pizzas made with Ironside Pizza’s unique recipes.

On this Wednesday, treat yourself to not just salmon, but our special Salmone Al Profumi Di Sorrento!

Inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace available. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

To place an order online, click here.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for covered Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Mid-Week $13 Panini lunch special....

Join us for our Wednesday lunch special... choose any Panini Sandwich and a soda for only $13 - served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center - (305) 361-2224.

To order online, click here.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Wednesday, try out any of perfectly packed Wraps.

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you with indoor & ample outdoor seating

Make it a FRESH Sushi Wednesday

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant. We offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Mon to Sat Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sundays

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Donut Gallery

Enjoy your midweek eggs by adding something green - like spinach - to your perfectly prepared eggs.

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week! Serving breakfast any time of the day.

Follow us on Instagram by clicking here. Under new management.

Open 7-days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 -.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. To reach us, call (305) 361-9985

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve you.

What's our lunch or dinner special? The freshest fish selection on the island - try our signature whole fried snapper - and best and friendliest service around.

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

La Scala

Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Wednesdays that much more special.

Looking for a special Midweek dinner? Try our delicious Risotto al Funghi - Arborio Rice, Seasonal Mushrooms

Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%