The July 4th holiday is fast approaching and, after a pandemic-induced hiatus, the hard-working men and women on the 4th of July Parade Committee are quickly making up for the lost year. On the 4th, the island comes alive, decked in red, white and blue patriotic pride.

And something else is back this year … the sounds, smells and taste of Americana faire that will be evident throughout the island, especially with the most iconic Independence Day food: hamburgers and hot dogs. And this being Key Biscayne, a little more for sure.

To get the day’s grub going, the center of the activity is likely to be the annual Rotary Club of Key Biscayne 4th of July Picnic at Village Green. The menu is All-Americana, of course … burgers and dogs. But do not let the simplicity fool you! Besides, would it really be the 4th of July without waiting in line and socializing as your perfectly grilled dog or burger sizzles on the grill?

And you will not want to miss the “famous” RMB! (Rotary Mojo-Burger!). According to comments from Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Treasurer Bob Brookes, it is a patty of “high-quality beef” soaked in mojo sauce for hours and expertly grilled.

Besides, you never know who will be cooking your burger. Past picnic chefs include Council member Brett Moss and KBPD outgoing Chief Charles Press. Who will be manning the grills this year? Only one way to find out!

The Rotary of Key Biscayne Picnic starts at 11 a.m. and wraps up around 2 p.m. In addition to hot dogs and hamburgers, you will also find watermelon slices, iced tea, fresh-squeezed lemonade, beer and other ice-cold beverages.

All funds raised will be used for charitable projects managed by club members. For more information, contact Robert Brookes at rckbfinfo@yahoo.com.