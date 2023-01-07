What are ‘processed foods,’ and are they really ‘bad’ for you?

There has been a lot of information in the media recently about how “processed foods” are bad.

In the first place there is no room for the word “bad” when we are talking about food. There are ways to use food that are not in your best interest, but unless you are allergic to a food and it will make you sick, none of them is bad for you. I’ll write more on this in a future article.

Secondly, what is meant by “processed”?

As a dietitian, I pride myself in having less processed food around than most other people. But looking in my kitchen cabinets and refrigerator tells a different story. For example, I have peanut butter, bread, crackers, canned tuna, and several types of cheese. Most people wouldn’t think of these as processed, but all of them are not in their natural state, that is, the way they came from the plant or animal.

Processing food can include that which was simply cut and washed. It can also include food that was changed in other ways.

The United Nations has a system of food processing classification, and here is a portion of it:

Group 1: Unprocessed or minimally processed foods. This includes foods like fresh blueberries, roasted nuts, chopped vegetables, or other foods that have slight changes. These foods are prepared like this to make them easier to access

Group 2: Processed foods. These include canned fish, fruits and vegetables, cheese, fresh bread, or other options that were made with added salt, oil, sugar, or other things from groups one or two. Most of these foods have two or three ingredients.

They’re edible by themselves but can also be added to other dishes. The food in this group was processed to make it more stable or add to its qualities.

Group 3: Ultra-processed food and drink products. This group contains foods that are typically the result of intensive manufacturing processes. They also have ingredients taken from other foods, like casein, lactose, gluten, whey, hydrogenated oils, protein isolate, and high-fructose corn syrup.

Ultra-processed options have a lot of ingredients that change the texture or appearance of the food. These foods are meant for you to eat right away. This includes things like soft drinks, sweet or savory packaged snacks, or premade frozen meals.

My suggestion is that you do your best to eat mainly from Groups 1 and 2. It’s not bad to eat from Group 3, but don’t make it most of your diet.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com