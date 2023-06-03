What’s the best place to get accurate information on nutrition?

There is lots of information out there about health and nutrition. Anyone with a computer or smartphone can set themselves up as an expert.

Some of the stuff I read makes me cringe because it’s so wrong. There are no rules or laws about who can be a nutrition and diet expert. It’s not like being a physician, where it’s against the law to impersonate one. The clerk in your health food store or supermarket can call themselves a “nutritionist.”

I’m writing to let you know how to find the right information to really improve your physical and mental health.

I am a Registered Dietitian or RD. My training and experience allow me to translate the science of nutrition into practical solutions for healthy living.

Unlike a “nutritionist,” an RD has a degree in nutrition, dietetics, public health, or a related field and has passed a standardized exam verifying expertise in the nutrition field. Continuing education is also required.

In my case, I trained at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, and I have both a Master's Degree and Doctorate from Boston University in nutrition education and health behavior. All professionals who have the designation of “RD” are trained in the translation of the science of nutrition to practical use.

When you read information on health, first consider the source. Is the person or website selling something? Is the site filled with ads? I understand that sites need to support themselves but look closely at what motives the site has besides offering you information.

What are the writer’s qualifications? Some journalists can be very well informed; others not so much. There are several journalists who I trust to make good sense of diet, nutrition and health information. I’ve followed a few of them over the years and am confident they do a good job of interpreting science, and they have no commercial interests in the products they discuss.

I’m happy to share these with you by email or discuss any questions you might have.

Is the site or article promising something that seems too good to be true? They sometimes write “Your doctor doesn’t want you to know about this” – implying that your healthcare provider wants you to stay sick so they will have more business. That makes no sense at all. It can be difficult for many people to find a medical practice that can accept new patients!

Are they promising to solve a problem no one else has been able to solve? Things like obesity and overweight, arthritis pain, heart or skin problems? Does the article refer to “clinically proven” or “scientifically developed”? Those expressions have no meaning. For a product to be actually proven to have the desired effect, it requires a specific type of study called a “clinical trial” and there are several types, some considered more accurate than others.

In addition, the result of any such trial must be published in a repudiable medical journal, and replicated, often more than once, to be sure the original trial did not include some special circumstance.

So, what is the average person to do? First, contact your healthcare provider or a Registered Dietitian. If you want to research yourself, here are some tried and true sources:

– MedlinePlus, sponsored by the National Library of Medicine, which is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

– healthfinder.gov, sponsored by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

If you’re looking for information about complementary and integrative health approaches:

– Use the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) website as a starting point. NCCIH is the Federal Government’s lead agency for scientific research on complementary and integrative health approaches.

– Follow NCCIH on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram. These accounts are updated and managed by NCCIH and provide the latest resources on a variety of complementary health approaches.

– For information on dietary supplements, visit the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements website.

– For additional reliable resources from Federal agencies or the World Health Organization on complementary health approaches, visit NCCIH’s Links to Other Organizations page.

As always, I am happy to receive your questions or comments at ellen@nutrition-coach.com.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com

