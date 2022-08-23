Whether is before - or after - you vote on this Election Day - Tuesday August 23rd - our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the best meal-deals on Key Biscayne.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Start your Tuesday right with a healthy breakfast. We serve keto-friendly bread and fresh avocados! Oh so healthy!

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Tacopolis

TACO TUESDAY!! One day of the week where Tacopolis becomes the center of the island’s Taco options! Serving a great variety of truly authentic Mexican tacos on the island!

So many tacos, so little Tuesday… join us for our delicious taco selection! Best on the island

Open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery with UberEats

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523 or to order online click here.

Kazumi

Taco Tuesday, Kazumi style! Come in and try our deliciously different Tuna Taco.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery. Available for lunch and dinner.

Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

On this Tuesday, treat yourself to one of the most creative and delicious sandwiches on the island…. DA MIGUELITO. A perfect blend of Turkey, tomato, applewood bacon, muenster, avocado, dijon, mayo, and vinaigrette

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Veggie / Beef Barley / Vegan Cauliflower

Main Dishes: Beef Stroganoff / Chicken Milanesa / Shrimp & Calamari / Mixed Ravioli

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Broccoli / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or takeout; order online by clicking here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for indoor dining, or enjoy Costa Med in their expanded outdoor dining area or at home today.

Today, start your meal with the best Grilled octopus on the island.

Place your takeout order online - click here

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Novecento

Miami Spice is now ongoing and Novecento is one of the #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants participating with some delicious and creative fixed-price three course meals.

The Miami Spice program allows residents and visitors to enjoy a three course meal at Novecento for $28 for lunch and $45 for dinner. The meal includes one appetizer, one main entree and a dessert.

Novecento’s Miami Spice lunch menu includes the following:

Appetizers: EMPANADA DE POLLO ROSTIZADO, Homemade turnover with roasted chicken, onions, jalapeño & fresh cilantro - COLIFLOR AL HORNO CON HUMMUS DE REMOLACHA, Baked cauliflower, bits hummus & arugula salad, onion, chickpea, peanuts or ZUCHINI FLAT BREAD Homemade flat bread with zucchini, feta cheese and fresh herbs.

Main Entree / Second Course: Your choice of one: FISH AND CHIPS Fried fish, wedges potatoes & tartar sauce. - MILANGA DE CUADRIL CON PURE MIXTO Lightly breaded steak with mashed potatoes and butternut squash or POLLO “AIRLINE” ENSALADA Grilled chicken Arline with watercress radicchio salad, cherry tomatoes, fresh corn, black beans & cilantro.

For Desserts, your choice include KEY LIME PIE DE LIMÓN CON MERENGUE ITALIANO Lemon key lime pie with italian merengue or APPLE GALETTE Green apples tart & toffee sauce.

Menu is subject to change (Price is not inclusive of applicable taxes and tips)

For the complete Novecento Miami Spice menu, click here

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne. For reservations or questions, call 305-362-0900.

For more, click here.

Brasas KB

Home of the $10.99 Burger deal!

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner?

Open for indoor or outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Today, our featured dish is - Tiger Sashimi. Whitefish, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds and tobiko with yuzu cilantro dressing.

Open with indoor & outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Rain or Shine, the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, the beachside Lighthouse Café and the new spot for sunsets and drinks - The Cleat - stand ready to serve you.

French Toast day? Try ours! Enjoy a beachside French Bread breakfast under the lighthouse at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Randazzo’s by Yesenia

Closed Tuesdays.

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

La Scala will be closed for vacation until August 28. We hope you enjoy the rest of your summer and a safe Back-to-School.

Learn about us by visiting us online here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center. (786) 773-3633

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%