Randazzo by Yesenia

Join us this Saturday evening for an elegant and relaxing Fine Italian dining experience, and forget counting calories today… worry about that Monday

Shrimp oreganata -Colossal shrimp, sautéed in Filippo Berio olive oil, topped with Locatelli Pecorino Romano cheese , and homemade breadcrumbs

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Please call (305) 456-0480 to order place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Sake Room

Go sailing with friends this Saturday… enjoy our sushi ship before it sails

Plus… Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Masks required

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Celebrate this Saturday, with our delicious Michelangelo Cauliflower Crust Pizza…to go

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Brasas KB

Saturday $10.99 burger special!!!

Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala! Rain?

Feeling Cheesy! Try our delicious Shrimp Parmigiana

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

This Saturday, enjoy one of our special delicacies… Ravioli della Nonna spinach, ricotta with Pink sauce

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

32 Degrees by MG

You deserve gourmet meal options that are fast and convenient.

Try our delicious Grilled Salmon… ready in 5-minutes! None of the hassle all of the flavor

There’s nothing more comforting than one of our flavor-filled pasta entrees. From a classic spaghetti bolognese to a penne carbonara, we will provide a sure and easy fix to your pasta cravings.

Fresh, fully cooked meals from 32 Degrees are a great mealtime option. We provide frozen, ready-prepared meals that are great for the busiest of lifestyles! We shop, prep, cook, and deliver to your doorstep, so you can experience the benefits of gourmet eating without the fuss or hassle.

Our fully cooked meals are created with passion by our chefs using only the freshest ingredients. We never use additives or preservatives. Our meals are ready to eat in the microwave in 5 minutes.

Place your order today by visiting 32-degrees.com

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Tacopolis

Our food tastes homemade, except we do the cooking for you!

Forget the calories and go for taste… start your Tacopolis meal enjoying a queso fundido, appetizer with any protein you like. Remember Tacopolis it's not for tacos, it's for Mexican cuisine

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago, to offer a mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences in a family casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open 7 Days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

No matter your taste, we have that perfect Saturday roll or delicacy waiting for you!

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Go authentic Cuban this Saturday! Enjoy our Shrimp & Lobster asopao! Nothing like it on the island…

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room

This Saturday, enjoy our Fresh ravioli and creamy deliciousness… ask us about today’s featured ravioli

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Enjoy something refreshing this weekend… stop by our new Poke bowl station for a refreshing lunch or dinner treat

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Cilantro / Green Split / Vegan Mixed Veggies

Main Course: Meatballs / Chicken Piccata / Shrimp / Pasta Aioli

Side dishes: Fried Rice / Cauliflower & Carrot / Mixed potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

