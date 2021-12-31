As 2021 comes to an end, celebrate this last Friday of the year by enjoying a nice relaxing meal - perhaps a burger. List of what is open on the island this Friday, December 31.

Note: We’ve compiled a list of schedule changes but many of our participating restaurants’ schedule might be altered due to the holidays or staffing issues We suggest calling ahead

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

New Year’s Eve - Beachside dining - Ritz-Carlton - Dune - Perfection!

Our burgers are so good that once you’ve tried you will come back for more! Nothing screams Friday like a burger by the beach!

This Friday, dig into one of our many delicious variations! Best enjoyed beachside with a cold beverage!!

DUNE is the stylish, yet casual, beach lounge at The Ritz-Carlton's beach for global appetizers, gourmet burgers & champagne.

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Pop’s Burger

Open from Noon to 4:30 New Year's Eve.

What better place to dine on #burgerfriday than a burger joint? Make it a double this last day of 2021!

At Pop’s, we love burgers, made with 100% certified Angus beef. We offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or to order online, click here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Tacopolis

Open New year’s Eve until 4 p.m.

Start this last day of 2021 with a delicious Hawaiian Burger. Guaranteed to brighten your day!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico with the goal of creating a casual and relaxed atmosphere, serving authentic Mexican dishes

Open 7-days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call 786) 703-5523 or to order online click here

La Scala

Friday are Osso Bucco days at La Scala and on New Year’s Eve is even more special…

Open for Indoor & Limited Outdoor Dining (reservations recommended) and Takeout

Come in even if just to say hello and let us wish you a Happy New Year!!. Please wear a mask when coming into La Scala.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great support from the community while they enjoy La Scala cuisine at home.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Special New Year’s Eve hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

For Meat Lovers - and better than a burger... our grilled picanha is a must try with this delicious Fattoush Salad!

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

New Year’s Eve deserves a delicious start… ​​like our homemade MOZZARELLA IN CARROZZA… Fresh buffalo mozzarella, nestled between Italian bread, egg washed and fried in peanut oil to perfection, served with San Marzano marinara, and finished with our lemon garlic sauce. Merry Christmas

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480. Offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Let us help you simplify mealtime this Holiday Season

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, click here.

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

Join us today for a special New Year’s Even lunch. Closing at 6 p.m. today

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

Open for lunch until 4 p.m. Closed for dinner.

Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne

Place your takeout order online by clicking here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Offering Indoor & Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout.

Reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Special New Year’s Eve hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order! Click here.

Want to treat yourself to something truly uniquely delicious? Try our Burger! Grilled to perfection while you wait!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Lentil / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: Asado Negro (Eye Round) / Roasted Turkey / Salmon Filet / Mixed Lasagna

Side Dishes: Wild Rice / Mixed Veggies / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

KEBO

Open for Indoor & Shaded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Today, try a KEBO Wagyu Burger! Quality at its best!

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant. Located in the Key Colony Shopping Center.

AMICI At Key Biscayne

From San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, now in Key Biscayne offering Authentic Italian cuisine

And for today, try our Amici’s Burger… 8oz lean beef, Burger, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, bacon, brioche bun, fries! Gourmet burger for only $13.99

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

Kazumi

Closed Friday, New Year’s Eve

Located in the Square Shopping Center. (305) 361-2675. See our menu here.

Brasas KB

Closed Friday, New Year’s Eve

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Closed New Year’s Eve. Happy New Year

Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center. (305) 456-0488 328

Check back tomorrow for more specials and a list of what is open on New Year’s Day on the island.

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%