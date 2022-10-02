Carbohydrates, or “carbs,” have a bad reputation these days and it’s unwarranted. They are one of the three nutrients together with proteins and fats that provide energy (calories) in the human diet.

Somewhere along the way, someone claimed that carbs are the reason many of us struggle with our weight. That’s simply not true. Because weight management is such a difficult issue for many, with no good solutions, people seized upon this as “the answer.”

Here is the truth, explained.

Some foods in our diet that provide carbs are bread, pasta, grains, fruits, dairy products, vegetables, beans and seeds. Most foods contain a combination of carbs, protein and fat. When we eat, the carbohydrates are burned first. You could say, as a teacher of mine described it, that “metabolism burns with a carbohydrate flame.”

When we avoid carbs, the body must manufacture them for most of the basic bodily functions. One form of carbohydrate that you may have heard about is blood sugar, which is the way that energy is carried in the blood to all the cells of the body. Carbohydrates fulfill many other functions, too.

Three popular diets – paleo, keto and Atkins – prescribe avoiding carbs almost completely. Many people find they lose weight more easily using these diets. However, almost all the weight loss is usually regained. This is because much of the lost weight is fluid.

Carbohydrate is stored with water in muscle and other parts of the body. When we don’t consume it, stored carbohydrate is burned to meet the bodily needs, releasing that water. Other reasons for weight regain include replenishment of carbohydrate stores, and because people tend to overeat when they finally get to have foods with carbohydrate.

Humans are omnivorous, meaning we eat all types of foods. You could say we are designed to eat a wide variety of foods. When we restrict entire categories, we risk not getting all the essential nutrients we need. Eating the widest possible variety of foods is the best way to a healthy, balanced diet.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle.

If you have questions you would like answered, you can reach her at ellen@nutrition-coach.com.

To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com