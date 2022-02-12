Romance is in the air, and nothing better than wine to spice up this Valentine’s Day weekend! From pink champagne to Port, here are wines that will make your celebration tasty and charming.

Saint-Amour. Who resists a wine with “Amour” on the label? 100% Gamay, the wines produced in this Beaujolais cru are light and mineral in style, with aromas of red fruit and spices. Very food friendly, Beaujolais wines go well with light dishes, French charcuterie (such as pâtés and terrines), and a variety of cheese (try it with the salty Feta or young white-rinded cheese, such as Brie and Camembert). Serve it slightly chilled.

Calon-Ségur. This classic Château from Saint-Estèphe, one of the 14 Third Growths of Bordeaux, produces powerful, yet elegant wines with Cabernet Sauvignon (that dominates the blend), Merlot and Cabernet Franc, that pair amazingly with red meat dishes. The beautiful label shows the Château and a heart drawn around the name of the wine, making it a big classic for Valentine’s Day.

The origin of the heart:Back in the 18th century, the estate was owned by Nicolas-Alexandre, Marquis de Ségur, known as “The Prince of Vines,” who was also the proprietor of other famous Châteaux, such as the First Growths Lafite and Latour. He once stated: “I make wine at Lafite and Latour, but my heart belongs to Calon.”

Irresistible for its quality, history, and the charming on-theme label.

Rosé Champagne. Because bubbles are so festive and romantic, a glass or two of sparkling is the perfect way to start off a Valentine’s meal. Rosé champagne, with its vivid nuances of pink, salmon and orange color, is my favorite for a romantic dinner. Richer in style than its white counterpart, it offers more fruit intensity and stronger flavor profiles. Usually, the deeper the color, the bolder the style -- more structure, more fruity-floral-spicy aromas and flavors.

Rosé wines. This style of wine has an undeniable Valentine’s appeal – pink is the color of romance, new love and cotton candy. Versatile when you think of food pairings, in terms of flavor profile it falls between the freshness of a white and the opulence of a red. It is a great alternative to be shared in a meal. If you like lighter styles, go for a Côtes de Provence; if you prefer more intense rosés, try Tavel, Bandol, Côtes du Rhône, or less obvious rosés – such as the ones made in Austria, with local varietals, and in Argentina, with Malbec. As with pink champagne, the deeper the color, the bolder and more intense the wine in terms of aromas and flavors.

Port. This fortified wine from Portugal – “fortified wine” being any wine that has an added distilled spirit (specifically, a grape spirit such as brandy or cognac) – has a strong reputation as a dessert wine. Because most Port has a semi-sweet to notably sweet taste profile, it makes a great pairing for chocolate and other sweet dishes. The intense aromas and flavors of the wine and the decadent pleasure of sweet treats combine to create an impact on the palate that is irresistible.

Port comes in Ruby (wines that develop in the bottle), Tawny (Ports that develop in the barrel, named as such because they lose red hue in aging), white and rosé. Traditional pairings for Ruby include sour cherry pie, chocolate ganache truffle, and blue cheese! Yes, this yin and yang balance of sweet and savory notes is amazing (my favorite pairing for Port). Great pairings for Tawny include pecan and apple pies, crème brûlée, almond biscotti, Portuguese salted almond cake, cheese such as Pecorino, smoked Cheddar, and aged Manchego. Yummy!

Most important – choose a wine that brings a smile and pleasure. And drink it with the one you love! Cheers!