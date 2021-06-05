The official start of summer is just around the corner. The season calls for spending time outdoors – with good wine and food, of course!

If you’re headed to the pool, to the beach, to a picnic at the park, or for a day on a boat, here are some tips and recommendations on wines that you can easily grab, open and sip, making your gettogether not only pleasant, but also easy to enjoy!

Screw cap bottles are my number one pick.

They don’t require a corkscrew and you will be able to easily open and close your bottle as often as you wish. This type of closure can be found in wines from different regions, but New Zealand and Australia are the countries that use it the most.

Screw caps work especially well for aromatic whites that are made to drink soon after bottling -- it retains their freshness. Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio are good examples of such wines. They also work pretty well for reds. Modern screw caps allow exact amounts of oxygen into the bottle, letting the wine age. In addition, they eliminate the risk of cork taint. Many Pinot Noirs from New Zealand and Australia come with screw caps.

Sparkling wines are also a good choice for summer hangouts.

They have that nice freshness and acidity that go so well on warm days. Those wines also do not require a corkscrew, but make sure you have a closure ready in case you want to place it back in the cooler. For informal outdoor settings I’d go with the fresher style ones – Prosecco, Crémant, Franciacorta - leaving Champagne for those occasions where proper stemware is available, and so the wine’s complexity can get the deserved attention.

If you want to try something new and trendy, go with Prosecco Rosé, launched about a year ago. Fruity, fresh, uncomplicated, the pink version of the famed Italian sparkler will surely make some noise this summer.

Canned wine is another interesting and practical alternative.

The Pros: light-weight packaging, good price and easy to carry. The Cons: not that many options, and most of the wines are average ones. Fortunately, variety and quality levels are increasing rapidly, and you can get good wines in cans from small, independent producers. By the way, canned wines stay cooler longer, and do not require a corkscrew.

If you don’t like that “metallic” sensation in your mouth, you can always pour it into a cup or a glass.

Last but not least, if you don’t mind carrying and using a corkscrew, fresh, light-bodied wines always go well al fresco.

Whites, rosés, reds ... There’s a huge selection to choose from. I personally prefer whites with high acidity (Riesling, Pinot Bianco, Sancerre, Vinho Verde) and light rosés (from Côtes de Provence) for outdoor gatherings during summer, but low-tannin reds (made of Pinot Noir and Gamay) can also be very pleasant. Cheers!

Marcella Carneiro is a Certified Specialist of Wine living in Key Biscayne since 2017. She works as a wine educator in the Miami area, and as a wine consultant for The Golden Hog.

To reach Marcella for questions, you can email her at marcellakb17@gmail.com

All the wines listed are available at The Golden Hog