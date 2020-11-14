After a year of extraordinary challenges, The Golden Hog preparing an extra special Thanksgiving feast

The year 2020 has presented everyone in Key Biscayne with several difficult challenges, from an unprecedented worldwide pandemic, to a contentious council election, to an active hurricane season.

Yet, here we are, coming into the home stretch, with Thanksgiving on the horizon.

“We think, this year, Thanksgiving will have an extra special meaning, more than your normal holiday from years past,” says Jorge Gonzalez, co-owner and operator of The Golden Hog, along with his wife, Mariana Tello de Gonzalez.

“It has been an emotional year, and we think more than ever,” adds Mariana, extending an invitation for residents to “leave the cooking to us so (you) can concentrate on family time will be more important than ever.”

Jorge and Mariana approached their Thanksgiving preparations with this in mind. “We wanted to do something more exciting than in the past, to show our appreciation for the support this community has shown us during these challenging times,” says Mariana, adding that she believes there will be even greater focus on family and friends this year.

“We wanted to add elements to our offerings that supported” families in their celebrations.

The star of Golden Hog’s Thanksgiving meal is the organic Bell and Evans turkey, prepared using a time-honored baking process, which starts with braising turkeys two days prior to baking. They start slow baking and cook all day on Wednesday so the birds are ready for pickup Thanksgiving. The turkeys start at 12-14 lbs., which feeds 6-8 people, to the 20-22 lb. large size.

Then there is also the addictive Golden Hog stuffing -- the ultimate Thanksgiving island comfort food. Jorge says the recipe is a closely guarded secret, tweaked and perfected over the years. It has a combination of meat, breadcrumbs and spices, with a sweet touch provided by prunes and plums. The texture is perfectly smooth; a perfect complement.

Safety is also an added component to 2020 Jorge said..

“We know there are customers who are concerned with safety, and we have added new ways for them to enjoy our Thanksgiving meals,” he said, noting that this year curbside pickup is available. He recommends ordering early to get the best experience.

Mariana smiles when describing a “non-menu item” the Golden Hog will offer this year for those looking to break away from the traditional turkey feast: “A rack of lamb,” which is seasoned with rosemary and thyme, grilled, roasted and served with a mint jelly.

Mariana highlights some new additions to The Golden Hog’s holiday menu, which she believes reflects their commitment to making the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday season more special. She points to a new appetizer that is sure to become an island favorite: A brie cheese dip, with honey, apples and walnuts, served in a bread bowl, ideal for dipping.

They have also added some new salads to their menu this year, like a burrata cheese, serrano ham, arugula, balsamic glaze, olive oil and pine nuts; as well as a new Brazilian favorite, Bacalao (cod fish) salad, with potatoes, onions and boiled eggs.

But it is the popular Golden Hog baskets where both Mariana and Jorge think customers will notice the biggest difference.

“Our philosophy is to offer quality products, excellent taste and presentation and great customer service,” says Jorge.

Mariana has been working to secure a unique blend of products to incorporate into this year’s holiday basket offerings. For example, a new product from Greece --the yiayia and friends assortment -- includes an extraordinary extra virgin olive oil, complemented with three different kinds of breadsticks. “You can only find it at Bloomingdales or The Golden Hog,” says Mariana.

Another new basket is the foie gras with truffle millfeulle. And Jorge says their pan de jamón, the traditional Venezuela ham bread, has been tweaked. Says Jorge: “Esta major que nunca” ( it is better than ever).

“For us,” said Jorge, “the Golden Hog basket and gift philosophy is about quality and distinction. To offer items that are not mainstream and unique.”

Mariana adds that all they do is from the heart. “We have tried to capture the emotion this Thanksgiving will bring to families on the island,” she says, “as a way to say ‘Thank You’ for embracing us the way this community has.”

