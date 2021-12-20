The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee For Energy & Sleep

COFFEE! Many have this word saved into their permanent dictionary, and it is no coincidence because according to the National Coffee Association, we're drinking more coffee than ever:

70% of Americans drink coffee every week.

62% drink coffee every day.

On average, Americans drink just over three cups per day.

21 million Americans drink six or more cups regularly.

Americans drink coffee throughout the day, not only at breakfast.

A study conducted at the University of Colorado, found that a love of soda, energy drinks, and coffee was associated with eveningness, as was caffeine use disorder. Morning types, on the other hand, preferred tea and had higher levels of well-being.

The study discovered that if you have a cup of coffee at 9 p.m. and are surfing the internet at midnight, you won't feel sleepy until nearly 2 a.m. It found that caffeine and blue light block melatonin release, and shifted the participants' circadian rhythms by an hour or more.

From this it was gathered that drinking three or more caffeinated beverages (coffee, tea, energy drinks, soda) per day does increase your risk for sleep disorders.

However, there is good news. If your daily one or two cups are timed correctly, they won't affect your sleep or energy at all. Here are some of the do's and don'ts of coffee.

1. Do not drink any coffee when you first wake up. 2. Do have coffee with your midday meal or snack 3. Do not drink coffee after 3 p.m.