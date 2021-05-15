With Covid fading, The Cleat takes its spot among island’s most beautiful scenery

No Name Harbor, inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, has long been a favorite of Key Biscayne residents and visitors alike, both those who wanted to go on a nature walk, fishing or docking the boat for a bite at Boaters Grill.

The Cleat, at the southern tip of No Name Harbor nex to the Grill, is fast becoming the place for an afternoon drink and tapas while watching breathtaking sunset views on the island.

A dream of owners Reina and David Gonzalez along with their son Danny Gonzalez, The Cleat has been in the planning stages for quite some time, only to be delayed right before a planned opening in 2020 due to COVID-19, which eventually closed Ball Baggs by the state.

When they finally opened, partially, toward the end of 2020, they did so in a typical Gonzalez fashion -- striving for perfection and working to create a great experience for guests.

We had a chance to catch up with Danny Gonzalez, who runs The Cleat’s day-to-day operations:

IN. There is nothing like The Cleat on the island, and it is growing rapidly. What is your vision for The Cleat?

DG. I'm sure things will develop naturally as time goes on, but I'd like for it to be a place where you can come and relax, I'd like to maintain that vibe. We are not really interested in the party atmosphere.

IN. How did the delay caused by the pandemic impact the opening?

DG. Well, we weren’t able to open when we initially intended to. To add to the frustration, then we finally opened after a few months, but had to close back up after only a month of operating. Then we had to wait a few more months before finally reopening this past September.

IN. As a visitor, what can I expect when I go to the restaurant?

DG. Besides the incredible setting? Good drinks, some tasty snacks, a mellow atmosphere and a spectacular sunset view.

IN. We know the setting and relaxed environment. Are you planning live music? If so, what type of music do you envision?

DG. So far, we only have a weekly Thursday with local songwriters Nick County and Rick Moon, but I'm sure things will expand in due time.

IN. The bar at The Cleat is as unique as there is on the island, an incredible centerpiece. How did the idea come about? Where did the material come from? Was it custom made?

DG. Yeah, we are pretty happy with how it turned out. I think from pretty early on we knew we wanted a terrazzo bar, but it took us quite some time to find the right style and color. Luckily, we had the great design team -- Sun & Sons -- helping us navigate those decisions and they’re responsible for the bar's unique shape and design.

IN. What is The Cleat’s signature drink? And most popular? What is your – favorite drink?

DG. I think two of our most popular signature drinks are The Farito Mojito and the Jose El Picante. They’re basically our take on a mojito and a margarita, both developed by local mixologist, Gabe Urrutia. And as far as my favorite... lately it’s basically just been rum & coke for me

IN. Is there food served? What are some of the menu items?

DG. At the moment our menu consists of ceviche, chips & guac, shrimp cocktail, and a charcuterie board, all prepared at The Cleat.

IN. Is The Cleat available for private events?

DG. Not at the moment. Stay tuned.

IN. Let’s talk about Daniel Gonzalez. Your background? Did you grow up in the business? What did you do before this?

DG. My brother and grew up in the business and I’ve been touring in a band for the past 10+ years, but that obviously all came to an end -- at least for the time being -- with the pandemic and that coincided with the opening of The Cleat, so you could say things kind of lined up in a natural way.

We’ll see what the future has in store for us.

If you go.

The Cleat is located inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, 1200 Crandon Blvd., at the south tip of No Name Harbor.

They open at 3 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, closing at 8 p.m. except on Thursday to Saturday, then The Cleat stays open until 10 p.m.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080,