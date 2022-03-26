Years ago, I heard from a friend who also loves wine that “people start to drink wine with Cabernet Sauvignon, spend years exploring other grape varieties, and end up moving back to Cabernet Sauvignon…”. This may not be the case for everyone. I was initiated in the wine world with Frascati, the Italian white from the surroundings of Rome. But “Cab,” as it is commonly referred to by wine lovers, is probably the world’s most recognized grape variety – and one of the best-traveled and most appreciated as well.

A natural crossing of Cabernet Franc and Sauvignon Blanc, two other well-known varieties, Cabernet Sauvignon originated in France, in the region of Bordeaux, where it is kin. The classic red “Bordeaux blend” is primarily made of Cab, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc. The grape quickly spread around the world due to its adaptability and popular appreciation. Today, besides France, it is grown in pretty much every wine producing country, notably in the States (Napa Valley is recognized as one of the greatest places on earth to grow and vinify the noble variety), Australia, Chile, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

Differences in terroir and vinification techniques allow for multiple expressions of the grape, but Cabs are always big, structured wines, with medium-plus to full body, higher levels of tannins and alcohol (when compared to wines made of varieties such as Pinot Noir, Gamay, and Sangiovese), and pronounced aromas and flavors. Common descriptors are black currant, blackberry, black cherry, violets, cedar, green bell pepper, tobacco, coffee, chocolate. Expect bolder, more fruit-forward flavors in wines produced in warmer regions, and leaner, more earthy-vegetal characteristics in wines that come from colder regions.

Classic food pairing options for Cab include steaks, lamb, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese – flavor-intense foods that match the structure of the wine, in a win-win game. Burgers, meatballs, and other rich, savory dishes also pair well with Cab – their fat is counterbalanced by the dry, tannic profile of the wine, in a delicious match!

An exciting way to explore and better understand the many expressions of Cab is to contrast and compare two, three, or even more wines made with the grape. They can be varietals (made solely of Cabernet Sauvignon) or blends (Cab with other grape or grapes), ideally from various regions, so that the differences in style can be identified and assimilated.

Fun, educational and tasty! Cheers!

All wines featured are available at The Golden Hog Market.

