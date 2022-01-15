I’ve been a Registered Dietitian for 44 years. People frequently tell me, “I have the worst diet you’ve ever heard of.” – which is highly unlikely as I’ve worked with people with eating disorders for 25 years. I’ve heard it all!

I find that most people these days are critical of their own health habits. It seems no one is doing it right, as if there is some standard of perfection. The truth is, there is no such thing; no one “healthy” diet.

The word “diet” has come to mean a regimen designed to lose weight. What it really means is the pattern of eating that a person maintains. A normal eating pattern, one that keeps almost everyone healthy, includes 2 or 3 meals a day, and several snacks in between. It means eating when you are hungry and stopping when you are full. Knowing when you are hungry and when you are full can be challenging for some.

A “healthy” diet is rich in brightly colored foods, such as fruits and vegetables, and lean protein sources, whole grains, and dairy (if you are not lactose intolerant). Notice I said rich inthese foods, which may mean that’s not all you eat.

“Healthy” can mean sweets or higher fat foods too, even every day, as long as they are balanced with the foods I mentioned first.

We also recommend eating foods that are either unprocessed or “lightly” processed. This means choosing foods that are as close as possible to their origin. For example, fresh chicken instead of chicken nuggets; or steamed fresh vegetables instead of frozen veggies with butter sauce; or a whole fresh apple instead of apple juice.

If you have questions you would like answered, you can reach me at ellen@nutrition-coach.com.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com