AMICI At Key Biscayne

From San Marino, the oldest & smallest republic in the world located in the center north of Italy, now in Key Biscayne.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s this NEW YEAR'S DAY… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent Authentic Italian cuisine

Join us for New Year’s Day lunch or dinner,

You are allowed to eat carbs, it’s Friday! This is no burger but has plenty of meat - featuring our “Tagliatelle alla Bolognese” -vRagù served over silken egg tagliatelle is one of the signature dishes of Bologna, the food-loving capital city of Emilia-Romagna. This is a rich, meaty tomato ragù

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Open regular hours at Boater’s Grill, Lighthouse Cafe and The Cleat (opens at 3 p.m.)

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are open and ready to serve.

What a better way to start the New Year with than a seaside breakfast at Lighthouse Cafe? We have all your traditional favorites!

Or join us at Boater’s for some Christmas-Day stone crabs! Only $38 / order (6 pcs)

Outdoor dining is our specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

Open at 6 p.m. for dinner New Year’s Day, offering Indoor & Outdoor Dining with expanded seating, Takeout or Delivery.

Make it a special “Burger-New Year’s-Friday” and try Costa Med’s Blissful Burger!!! So, so good!

Also try one of our new menu items, some ideal to enjoy at home!

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open Seas Cafe

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for New Year’s Day

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting… at OpenSeas Cafe, you will be pampered with delectable offerings from Caribbean dishes to our local favorites.

What better place to enjoy a burger than beachside? Combine it with one of our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

We also offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service. We invite you to enjoy a ride on our new Surrey Quadricycles along the botanical gardens or our beautiful wide boardwalk to savor even more of what Crandon Beach Park has to offer.

We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order. Visit us online by clicking here.

Domino’s Pizza

Let us take care of your New Year’s Day day meal! Open until Midnight today

Want more than a burger? Try our new cheeseburger pizza. Only #11.99. You will not be disappointed.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

Open New Year’s day!

Our burgers are so good that once you’ve tried you will come back for more! Nothing screams Friday like a burger by the beach!

DUNE is the stylish, yet casual, beach lounge at The Ritz-Carlton's beach for global appetizers, gourmet burgers & champagne.

Located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

They are open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Ristorante Forchetta

Looking for a new Italian spot to eat? Then, do not look any further and visit the new Fine Italian Dining hotspot of Key Biscayne, Ristorante Forchetta, where every meal is cooked from scratch.

The name of the restaurant Ristorante Forchetta is inspired by the Italian word for ‘’fork’’, which is the perfect gateway to enjoy a memorable culinary journey to Italy at our restaurant.

A dish for gourmets: Our creamy Lobster Ravioli! However, this special is only available for a limited time!

Our indoor dining room, with its turquoise and golden elements reminds of the seaside of Italy, and blends in perfectly to the maritime setting of Key Biscayne, where the sea is just steps away. However, we also offer outdoor seating and takeout.

Ristorante Forchetta is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd Suite 29 – 30. To make a reservation call (305) 361 6252.

Our opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday – 5 PM to 10 PM

We are looking forward to your next Fine Italian Dining experience!

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open regular hours New Year’s Day

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Friday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal. How spicy do you like it.

And no matter what dish try, experience our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tacopolis

Special New Year’s Day schedule, open Noon to 4 p.m. today

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

And if you're in the mood for a “different” burger, try our Burger al Pastor! unique and delicious

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago to offer Key Biscayne a casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call 786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Novecento

Open New Year’s Day!

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

What a better place to enjoy a BEEF hamburger than an Argentinean Bistro? Try our HAMBURGUESA NOVECENTO. Grilled hamburger, mozzarella, ham, bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, green olive-mayonnaise and fried egg on sesame brioche bread.

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Milanezza

New Year’s Day, It is Friday. Treat yourself to an El Groso Burger Lunch. El Groso is an 8 oz Angus beef, smoked ham, crispy bacon, mozzarella, fried egg, romaine lettuce, vine tomatoes, sauteed onions and brioche bun with fries or house salad. All this for $12.95!

Lunch specials server between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Try our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

NEW! WINE OUTLET. Wine bottles delivered to your home or office!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001. Or save 10% by ordering online. Use code ONLINE. Order online here.

Open for Indoor & Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant, is located in the CVS Plaza

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

New Year’s Day Burger burger special! Give me a burger!!! Or two!!!

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $22.00

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Donut Gallery Diner

Open regular hours New Year's Day

Nothing better than an old fashion diner burger! Ours is unique! Add bacon and our delicious Sweet potato fries!

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

And now you can enjoy our classic diner food indoor or “al fresco” in our expanded outdoor seating area or takeout.

Open for Takeout!

Visit us online by clicking here.

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Brasas KB

Closed New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

Visit us Saturday for our burger special…. delicious Half-Pound Hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Closed New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Kazumi

Closed New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Takeout or Delivery!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

KEBO

Closed New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

Open for Indoor & Shaded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

Visit us Saturday and enjoy a Kebo-Quality-Mea from our special $18.95/pp Eat-In or Takeout menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

The Golden Hog

Closed New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your order! Click here.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Closed New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

Home of the new RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Please call us at (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special.

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

PANNA

Closed Friday, New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

One of the island’s newest spots, at PANNA we like to say we offer a taste to remember, the place you love. We are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

At PANNA, everyone can find something to eat for breakfast, lunch, snack or dinner

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

La Scala

Closed New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great support from the community while they enjoy La Scala cuisine at home.

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Closed New Year’s Day. Happy New Year!

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

