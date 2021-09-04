Looking for a romantic night out? There is no better place for date night than escaping to Key Biscayne. Why deal with the hustle and bustle of busy downtown Miami when the island offers romantic settings and decadently sumptuous cuisine.

The Village is home to the Ritz Carlton, an oceanfront getaway for anyone seeking the perfect refuge. The luxury resort’s signature restaurant, Lightkeepers, offers some of the best romantic dishes on the island. An outside table for two can set the stage for romance with its sunset view. The tomato fondue, featuring a blend of goat cheese garlic oil and crisp rosemary is the perfect starter dish for two. In addition, the crispy crab cakes are a legendary complement to the seaside ambiance. From a juicy filet mignon to the “Keepers Catch” of fish, any main course would be incomplete without sharing the creamy lobster mac and cheese.

While sipping on a glass of Laurent Perrier or Taittinger, couples craving sweets to finalize their romantic evening can share the Key Lime Cheesecake or the Chocolate Plantain Cake.

The beauty of the Ritz Carlton is that after an early dinner, couples can feel the sand between their toes with a leisurely evening beach walk. This indulgent experience is one of the leading romantic evenings on the Key.

While a night feeling like you are at a resort is wonderful, the Key is known for offering an array of diverse cultural cuisine to spice up the evening..

Kebo, an authentic Spanish Mediterranean restaurant, is unique because it has a delicious selection of tapas-style dishes. With tapas dishes being small, couples can create a fun evening for themselves by tasting multiple plates at once. Fried artichokes, crimini mushrooms in sherry wine, an assortment of blood or red sausages marinated in custom sauces, and homemade croquettes are a mere sampling of the cultural tasting extravaganza you can explore. Kebo is the place to go for titillating one’s taste buds through tapas.

With some of the area’s finest Mediterranean cuisine, Key Biscayne is also home to Costa Med Bistro. This intimate restaurant offers some of the best carpaccio Miami-Dade has to offer -- something few people know. For couples looking for a unique dish, Costa Med has more than just the traditional beef carpaccio. Their freshly prepared, mouthwatering octopus or zucchini carpaccio are the perfect appetizers for two. Aphrodisiacs like foie gras, escargot and seductive cheese boards make Costa Med a commodious dining establishment for date night. While The Ritz Carlton’s Lightkeepers creates a luxury feel for a couple, Costa Med creates an evening of intimacy.

While the Key is home to exotic culinary diversity, many seek out traditional Italian for date night. Randazzos redefines any couple's experience of traditional Italian cuisine by offering flavorful dishes custom made to perfection. Yes, garlic bread topped with melted fontina and parmesan cheese is on the menu. Among the detailed appetizers on the menu include Mozzarella in carrozza, known as fresh buffalo Mozzarella from Napoli. It is nestled between Italian bread, egg washed and fried in peanut oil to perfection, served on top of San Marzano marinara, and topped with house lemon garlic sauce.

A sexy dish for couples to order is the fresh Mediterranean sea clams, lightly stuffed with homemade breadcrumbs, Olio verde olive oil, minced garlic, Italian parsley, and Napolitano oregano. They are baked or broiled to finish and topped with a lightly squeezed lemon.

With an extensive menu, couples can order from numerous homemade pastas, raviolis and risottos. Penne alla vodka, Linguini with clams, seafood risotto, cheese ravioli and fettuccini alfredo are just a few of the date night dishes available. In true Italian style, no romantic meal is complete without ordering the cannoli or tiramisu for dessert.

Whether it’s a fulfilling Italian meal or light tapas, the Key offers versatile date night selections. The beauty of the island experience isn’t just the relaxed journey through the Village to your restaurant, but the culinary experience itself. No matter your choice, couples will surely find the romantic experience they are looking for on the island.

If you go:

Costa Med Bistro is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation, call (305) 361-7575

KEBO is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd. To make reservations, call (305) 365-1244.

Lightkeepers, inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, is located at 455 Grand Dr.. You can reach them at (305) 365-4500.

Randazzo’s is located in the Galleria Center at 328 Crandon Blvd.. For reservations, call (305) 615-7365