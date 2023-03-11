It is bound to get hot later... enjoy this somewhat cooler weather and enjoy a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, March 12, 2023
D'Lite Bistro & Bakery
Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!
We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.
After the race, stop by our terrazita and enjoy a superb weekend breakfast with our Dynamite rolled up eggs!
We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.
D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.
Kazumi
Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating, Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.
No matter your taste, we have that perfect Saturday roll or delicacy waiting for you!
A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.
HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.
To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.
Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs
Go authentic Cuban this Saturday! Enjoy our Shrimp & Lobster asopao! Nothing like it on the island…
Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!
Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset
The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.
You can reach them at (305) 361-0080
Gran Inka
Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.
El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.
Enjoy a superb sandwich this Saturday with a Peruvian twist.
Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883
Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.
606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne (across from Winn Dixie)
UberEats Available
Miss Mui Chinese Bistro
Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.
Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.
This Saturday, try any of our special & authentic Cantonese Eggrolls and Ribs
Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.
Randazzo by Yesenia
This Saturday, take a culinary trip to an elegant - and delicious - Italy, enjoying some of the most delicious Italian cuisine in Miami in a chic, elegant environment
On this Saturday, nothing on the island is as refreshingly delicious as our Salmon Limone!
Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended
Please call (305) 456-0480 to order place an order or make a reservation
Open Monday, Wednesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturday. Closed Tuesdays
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center
Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats
Sake Room
Go sailing with friends this Saturday… enjoy our sushi ship before it sails
Plus… Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!
Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly
Following all CDC safety protocols
328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center
Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first
*Offer good on any $50+ order
Tutto Pizza and Pasta
This weekend, try perfection! Enjoy any of our special gourmet pizzas!
Open for indoor, outdoor, takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every day, close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center
Order online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.
Costa Med Bistro
A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room
This Saturday, enjoy our Fresh ravioli and creamy deliciousness… ask us about today’s featured ravioli
Also new, you can order online for take out!
Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575
Hours.
Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.
The Golden Hog
Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.
Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.
Do you Poke? Enjoy something refreshing this weekend… stop by our new Poke bowl station for a refreshing lunch or dinner treat
Today’s special menu.
Soups and Creams: Chicken Cilantro / Garbanzo / Vegan Cauliflower
Main Course: Meatballs in a Mushroom Sauce / Cranberry Chicken / Shrimp / Mac and Ricotta cheese
Side dishes: Garden Rice / Roasted Potato / Mixed Veggies
The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.
Golden Hog puts safety first. Shop with confidence.
Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here
La Scala
Saturday nights were meant for La Scala! Rain?
Cheese! Try our delicious Shrimp Parmigiana
A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.
Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners.
To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.
Open 5 to 10 p.m.
180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.
Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go
And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%