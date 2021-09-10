Bringing order to your household can help bring order to your life. Here are 17 simple things you can do.
1. Simplify Bedroom Storage
An organize clutter-free bedroom can help create restful sleep
2. Streamline Pantry Organization
Bulky items like flour, can be put into attractive containers and arrange smaller items into open bins.
3. Customize Closet Storage
You can buy organizers to increase your closet's capacity, and add storage bins and baskets.
4. Rearrange Storage Furniture
If you're short on built-in storage, look to dressers, sideboards, kitchen carts, and bookcases to hold necessities.
5. Upgrade Garage Organization
Multiply your garage storage space by adding wall and ceiling storage systems.
6. Convert a Closet
Make use out of an empty closet by adding a work surface, shelving, and organizers.
7. Enhance Bathroom Storage
Take advantage of the empty space behind your toilet by creating extra bathroom storage.
8. Utilize Wall Space for Organization
Fill your unused walls with floating shelves and wire baskets. This will increase storage and also adorn your walls.
9. Reorganize Bookshelves
Maximize book storage and make room for added accessories. Stack books horizontally, instead of filing them vertically.
10. Sort the Small Stuff
Use bins, binders, caddies, stackable boxes, and specialty organizers to stow away smaller items.
11. Equip Entryways with Storage
Include lockers, shelves, bookcases, or compartments that provide hooks Arrange open bins or a freestanding shoe rack near the door to hold incoming shoes and boots.
12. Set Up a Communication Center
Place a small table or desk near your home's main entry. Add organizers and chargers, electronics and paperwork.
13. Modify Organization for Kids
Modify closet to fit your kids size. Place rods and wall hooks within each kid's hanging-up reach.
14. Restructure Cabinets
Store supplies, tools, and staples close at hand. Look online for cabinet and desk updates that sort and organize contents.
15. File Papers Efficiently
Gather all important paperwork into one place, preferably a filing cabinet or drawer.
16. Consider Small Remodels
Add shallow shelves to store, build a banquette or window seat, open a staircase, or frame a fireplace.
17. Create DIY Organizing Solutions
Get creative with DIY projects. Upholster a wall in fabric or cork board to display inspirational photos and to-do lists. Paint a plywood panel with chalkboard paint to post reminders. Hang colorful buckets to stow office, crafting, and cooking supplies. Dress a work table in a skirt to create hidden storage for not-so-pretty essentials.
