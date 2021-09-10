Bringing order to your household can help bring order to your life. Here are 17 simple things you can do.

1. Simplify Bedroom Storage

An organize clutter-free bedroom can help create restful sleep

2. Streamline Pantry Organization

Bulky items like flour, can be put into attractive containers and arrange smaller items into open bins.

3. Customize Closet Storage

You can buy organizers to increase your closet's capacity, and add storage bins and baskets.

4. Rearrange Storage Furniture

If you're short on built-in storage, look to dressers, sideboards, kitchen carts, and bookcases to hold necessities.

5. Upgrade Garage Organization

Multiply your garage storage space by adding wall and ceiling storage systems.