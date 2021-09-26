Vernon’s Pharmacy, what many consider the last bastion of Americana on Key Biscayne, was a social gathering place where one could order burgers and shakes at the lunch counter, buy stamps through the postal window in the back and even make a long-distance call — with plenty of coins — from the area’s only glass-enclosed phone booth.

The year was 1991, and as historic as it was for Key Biscayne’s incorporation from Miami-Dade County, it also was the year the Florida Marlins baseball team was born, the year Dan Marino became the NFL’s highest-paid player ($23 million for five years) and the year the world’s first — and only — worldwide website was published.

Thirty years ago doesn’t seem so long ago in the grand scheme of things, but for residents of Key Biscayne, celebrating their own independence during this pearl anniversary is something to be proud of, even if it did take some coaxing at first.

“It’s really hard to imagine where we’d be today without incorporation,” said Betty Sime Conroy, driving force to help sway the vote in that direction and a resident since 1963 (“when you left your doors unlocked and your keys in the car”).

“It’s so hard for our new residents to imagine; with progress, there’s always going to be problems but, overall, the improvements were wonderful,” she said. “You could see real estate values climb. We had so much to offer. Just the dog park alone (brought) people from off the Key.”

In 1991, the island literally broke new ground. The area was incorporated as a new municipality — the first new city in Miami-Dade County in over 50 years.

The famous faces of that movement included Sime Conroy (pronounced SIMM) and Eugene Stearns; Roberto Cambo and Ed Sawyer; Gary Gross; the first mayor, Rafael Conte; and the founding Village Council members of Clifford Brody, Mortimer Fried, Michael Hill, Luis Lauredo, Joe Rasco and Raymond Sullivan.

But it was Sime Conroy and her friend, environmentalist Mabel Miller, who got the ball rolling when they tried to stop a County-ordered bulldozer from cutting down the beautiful trees at Crandon Park to put in a crosswalk tunnel to the tennis stadium. There were even reports that Sime Conroy stood in front of the bulldozer at one point, daring it to proceed -- although that may be just exaggerated media lore, she said, laughing.

Today, the Mabel Miller Walking Trail on Virginia Key honors Miller’s environmental legacy.

“Even though they had their permits and we could go to jail ... for the first time, we won,” Sime Conroy said, pointing out that the island had previously been represented by a homeowners group that would attend County Commission meetings.

“(Our residents) really didn’t know how the County was treating us,” she said. “We used to have so much flooding that kids used to have boats to get up and down the streets. I was calling (Dade County) Public Works and asked what projects they had for us and they said, ‘Nothing.’ ”

She and others went door to door explaining to wary residents how incorporation could help them, how taxes would actually be lowered since the city would have its own police and fire department and, in turn, response time dramatically shortened. They brought in other city managers to talk to residents as well.

“There was a lot of fear, so the education process was huge,” Sime Conroy said.

“I remember the County wanted to put two hotels the size of the Fontainebleau, 800 rooms, and other big developments. The County approved it ... there was not enough of us as voters (to stop it). The only thing that saved us was the recession,” she said.

“We’re not anti-development,” she once said, “we just want reasonable development.”

With the support of a nine-member council formed on Key Biscayne in 1987, Stearns — a prominent, veteran litigator with the Stearns Weaver Miller law firm — not only fought for incorporation on the island but inside the halls of Dade County government as well. He urged the County Commission to allow Key Biscayne residents to go to the polls on this issue.

The vote on Nov. 5, 1990 to incorporate was decisive: 1,749 voted Yes, while 1,261 voted No — a 58.1% to 41.8% margin. Then, on June 18, 1991, voters approved the Village Charter by a vote of 1,124-541 (68% Yes), making Key Biscayne the 27th municipality in Dade County.

“I’ll never forget the excitement and optimism we had for our future (when the initial vote was passed),” said Sime Conroy, the chairperson of the Charter writing committee and a former state-ranked tennis player who was startled one day to see President Richard Nixon — a part-time resident during his White House days — watching her serve.

“It was exciting and the beginning of many more incorporations in Dade County,” she said. “It was really a volunteer effort ... we had a wonderful community spirit. Back in the ‘80s, this was a sleepy little town (and the thought of incorporation) scared most people.”

Just a year later, the eye of devastating Hurricane Andrew steamrolled over Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and the island’s community spirit certainly was intact as city officials, the police chief and residents collaborated to clean up the mess left behind.

These days, there’s a strong quest to protect the city from flooding and erosion, not only with a recently hired Resiliency Officer, but also a $100 million bond approved last November by voters to combat projected sea level rise as well as effects of hurricanes.

