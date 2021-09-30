On Sunday, island residents -- and their animals -- will have an opportunity to participate in the annual blessing of the animals event at St Christopher’s Church.

In addition to the free blessing, there will be a toy for your pet, pictures and a memento certificate.

While there is no charge, you may make a donation to the Key Cats project, which traps, neuters and releases feral cats on Key Biscayne.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Sunday. St Christopher’s is located on 95 Harbor Drive. For more information, call (796) 368-5398 or email gloriaj@gate.net