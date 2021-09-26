Have you responded to the Village’s request for input about what you feel needs to be done to improve Key Biscayne? Time is running out for you to complete the survey.

There are only four weeks until the first DPZ-Village of Key Biscayne Vision Plan Charrette begins. Don’t forget to register to share your ideas at SpeakUpKeyBiscayne.com.

Here are some of key issues arising from surveys so far:

Finding solutions to storm surge and sea level rise

The condition of buildings and public spaces

The need for more educational facilities

Traffic and roadways

Security and safety measures

As the community heads into the Charrette, which is a meeting in which a project’s stakeholders attempt to resolve conflicts and map solutions, Islander News has asked readers to take photos of what they consider “the biggest eyesore” in the village and submit them in the “Ideas” section of SpeakUpKeyBiscayne.com

The winning photo will receive a $50 gift card to a local restaurant and may be featured on the cover of Islander News as Photo of the Week. Submit your entry to editor@islandernews.com with the subject header “Eyesore.”

DPZ is the consulting firm hired to help facilitate the vision plan for the Village.