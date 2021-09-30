From robots to homemade slime, the Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair is an opportunity for young kids to gain first-hand experience with managing a business venture. It takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 3).

The fair, returning for its third year, will have about 100 kids from the community participating in over 50 different businesses. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will take place on The Village Green to better accommodate the stands and allow visitors to social distance.

“The Key Biscayne Children's Business Fair is important to our community because it provides a learning space for kids to let their creativity fly,” said fair organizer Cristina Dalmau. “Participants ages 8 to 16 get to experience first hand what a real business is all about.

“Kids get to register, calculate costs, set a sales price, advertise, pay rent and then open for a one day marketplace,” she added. “It is a wonderful experience and it is also lots of fun.”

The idea of the fair arose when Dalmau and her partner, Fernanda Torres, noticed that their daughters were interested in entrepreneurship. As they grew older, they wanted to sell their products to a larger audience but couldn’t find good venues to promote their business.

The fair also benefits social causes. Every year, kids donate 5% of their profits to Hermanos de la Calle, a local non-profit serving the homeless in Miami. The fair organizers, in partnership with local restaurant Milanezza, also promoted volunteer experiences for the kids. Last year, the kids prepared and distributed meals to the homeless, engaging in conversations.

Last year, Sweet by Us won the award for the most profitable business. The owners’ goal was to make brigadeiros, a Brazilian chocolate dessert, and for each dollar they made they promised to pick up a piece of trash from the beach in Key Biscayne.

“It was a very fun and exciting experience participating in the fair,” said 13-year-old Sophia Kingston, a Sweet by Us team member. “I am really proud of my group because it is not an easy task to make a lot of brigadeiros and then spend the whole day selling it to our customers and cleaning the beach.”

Dalmau is excited about how Key Biscayne has embraced the fair.

“From the first year we were blessed to receive the support from our community. We knocked many doors, and we have been lucky to always find a welcoming smile as they opened,” she said. “Our sponsors make the fair possible, and these events couldn't happen without them. We are very thankful that from the start, our community understood the value of our event.”

Key Biscayne Children’s Business Fair. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at The Village Green. Free to the public.