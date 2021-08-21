Has anything shaped the ambiance of the island more in the past 25 years than golf carts? They are ubiquitous and seem to be the perfect vehicle for getting around our tropical island, with our relaxed, wind-in-you-hair vibe.

Their compact size makes them ideally suited for parking at local shopping centers, or the Village Green, and adds a sense of adventure to any routine trip.

After being permitted by Village ordinance in 1997, golf carts multiplied like million-dollar homes as a means of transportation. There are now at least 650 officially registered carts, and some think the actual number on the Key is closer to 1,000.

Parental participation was active in the early days. Ninety percent of the carts on Key Biscayne back then were electric. Traditionally, golf carts have used lead-acid batteries, but a new type of battery — deep-cycle lithium — is now available.

“The new batteries are simpler to maintain but have a lower driving range,” says Roman Bignon, owner of KBGreen, the Key’s local golf cart store.

Owners are required to obtain a permit and have carts inspected by the Village once a year. Drivers must be at least 16 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. Golf carts are allowed on Crandon Boulevard only for short distances. Many drivers heading north or south on the Key take Fernwood Road, which runs adjacent and parallel to Crandon, thus earning Fernwood the nickname “The Golf Cart Highway.”